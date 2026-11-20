The 18-player camp in Antigua will include a five-match T20 series as West Indies prepare for the 2027 ICC Women’s Under-19 T20 World Cup.

Antigua and Barbuda: Cricket West Indies (CWI) has named 18 players for the Women's Under-19 High Performance Camp and trial match series in Antigua from November 19 to 29, 2026, ahead of the ICC Women's Under-19 T20 World Cup in 2027.

The selected team includes players from Trinidad and Tobago, Barbados, Guyana, Jamaica, Dominica, Grenada, and St. Kitts. Dominica’s Kaela George has earned a place in the squad who also represents the Windward Islands.

The camp will feature a five-match T20 series between the West Indies U19 Select and the West Indies Emerging Women's XI team. All matches will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, where each match is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m.

It will offer the Under-19 team members a challenging experience, with the final fixture designed to simulate World Cup conditions. The series will also serve as the final selection opportunity before Cricket West Indies confirms its 15-player World Cup squad and reserves.

West Indies have been placed in Group A for the 2027 tournament and will face India on January 22, Ireland on January 24, and hosts Nepal on January 26. All three group matches will be played in Kathmandu, Nepal.

Training Camp Participants

Krissy Amarsingh (Trinidad and Tobago)

Eboni Brathwaite (Barbados)

Jessica Davis (Trinidad and Tobago)

Kaela George (Dominica, Windward Islands)

Brianna Harricharan (Trinidad and Tobago)

Theanny Herbert Mayers (Barbados)

Shriya Jairam (Trinidad and Tobago)

Seraiah Kawalsingh (Trinidad and Tobago)

Danielle Manns (Guyana)

Jannah Mohammed (Trinidad and Tobago)

Brianna Plummer (Jamaica)

Sian Ramnarine (Trinidad and Tobago)

Samara Ramnath (Trinidad and Tobago)

Amrita Ramtahal (Trinidad and Tobago)

Zara Skerritt (St. Kitts, Leeward Islands)

Jaeda Tyrell (Grenada, Windward Islands)

Leanga Warner (St. Kitts, Leeward Islands)

Aaliyah Weekes (St. Kitts, Leeward Islands)

Players Selected for Emerging Women’s XI

Abigail Bryce (Jamaica)

Jahzara Claxton (St. Kitts, Leeward Islands)

NaiJanni Cumberbatch (Barbados)

Jannillea Glasgow (St. Vincent & the Grenadines, Windward Islands)

Shawnisha Hector (Antigua, Leeward Islands)

Zaida James (St. Lucia, Windward Islands)

Mandy Mangru (Guyana)

Chey-Ann Moses (Antigua, Leeward Islands)

Trial Series Schedule

1st T20 – Friday, November 20

2nd T20 – Sunday, November 22

3rd T20 – Tuesday, November 24

4th T20 – Thursday, November 26

5th T20 – Saturday, November 28