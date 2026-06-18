St. Kitts and Nevis opens Investment Gateway Summit 2026 with global participation

Officials highlighted investment in energy, real estate, technology and climate resilience, while new transparency measures aim to strengthen confidence in the country’s citizenship programme.

18th of June 2026

St. Kitts and Nevis: Investment Gateway Summit 2026 officially commenced on Wednesday, June 17, in St. Kitts and Nevis, bringing together government officials, investors, business leaders and authorized agents from across the world.

The four-day event, which runs from June 17 to June 20, is being held under the theme “Shared Values, Shared Futures” and serves as a platform for discussions on investment, innovation, and long-term development.

Deputy Prime Minister Dr. Geoffrey Hanley gave the opening address on behalf of Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew. He welcomed delegates from Africa, Europe, the Middle East, the United Kingdom and other regions, as he highlighted the summit’s growing importance as a meeting point for global investors and development partners.

During his remarks, Dr. Hanley outlined the federation’s vision for future growth, identifying renewable energy, real estate, technology, and climate resilience as primary sectors. He noted that St. Kitts and Nevis is developing into a destination for sustainable energy projects, responsible property development, and digital innovation.

He also announced that the government is advancing new transparency measures designed to strengthen confidence in the country’s investment and citizenship programmes. According to Dr. Hanley, these initiatives will improve accountability and reinstate  the federation’s commitment to integrity and international standards.

Executive Chairman of the Citizenship by Investment Unit, Calvin St. Juste, gave a detailed account of the ongoing transformations of the Citizenship Programme. "The model was a serviceable one, but it was built for a different decade and a different set of international expectations. What you have built since is something materially different," he said.



Juste further stated that the programme has undergone significant changes, evolving into a modern authority focused on governance, identity verification, and international compliance. He also highlighted improvements to the Unit’s leadership structure, oversight framework, and technology systems, saying that these changes have strengthened the programme’s credibility and efficiency.

The executive chairman also welcomed the decision by the United States Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) to rescind its 2014 advisory on the St. Kitts and Nevis Citizenship Programme, describing it as proof of the country’s dedication to reform and transparency.

He also announced new administrative initiatives, including a concierge pathway and a biometric enrolment programme that will require full citizen enrollment by July 2027. These changes are expected to improve security, preserve the value of citizenship, and ensure compliance with international best practices.

The summit will continue with a series of meetings and panel discussions along with networking events focused on investment opportunities and sustainable development.

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