The new route was inaugurated at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on November 20, with tourism and aviation representatives attending the ceremony.

St. Kitts and Nevis: Anguilla Air Services now provides direct service between St. Kitts and St. Barths, making it easier for people to travel between the two islands. This will improve connectivity and strengthen tourism across the region.

The service connects Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St. Kitts with Gustaf III Airport in St. Barths. It was officially opened with a welcome ceremony at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport on November 20, 2026.

The visitors were welcomed by traditional masquerades that showcased the cultural aspects of the federation's heritage and Caribbean hospitality.

The new route forms part of the airline's strategy to expand its operations across the Caribbean. It follows the launch of regular scheduled services between Anguilla and St. Kitts on November 21, 2025, marking the carrier's second route serving the Federation.

Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism Tivanna Wharton said that the new route shows confidence in St. Kitts and Nevis. The expansion signifies the success of the first services of the airline and its confidence in the Federation’s tourism potential.

“An airline does not return to add a second route on a whim. It comes back because the first one worked. Passengers used it, the partnership was sound, and it sees a future here,” she added.

The route is expected to make travel between the destinations more convenient while creating opportunities for local businesses. Hotels, restaurants, taxi services, and other facilities that depend on tourist activity will be able to profit from increased visitor movement.

Representatives from the airline, government officials, tourism stakeholders, and aviation partners attended the ceremony. Remarks were also delivered by Kelly Fontenelle, Chief Executive Officer of the St. Kitts Tourism Authority.

The event was attended by delegates from Anguilla Air Services and St. Barths. Calvin Duggins, Chief Operations Officer of the St. Christopher Air & Sea Ports Authority (SCASPA), presented the final vote of thanks.

According to Ivan Connor, Marketing Consultant of Anguilla Air Services, the launch signified a milestone in the twenty-year history of the airline. He said, “Together, our islands are not competitors; we are a collection."

Anguilla Air Services is the national airline for St. Kitts and Nevis under the CARICOM Multilateral Air Services Agreement and the air services agreement between France and St. Kitts and Nevis.