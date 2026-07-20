Barbados’ Queen Elizabeth Hospital Relocates Post-Mortem Services During Mortuary Renovation

Barbados: The Queen Elizabeth Hospital (QEH) has announced that its mortuary will undergo a major renovation and modernisation project beginning on Monday, 27 July 2026.

The renovation work is expected to take approximately eight to ten months to complete.



The hospital has announced that in order to facilitate the essential works, all Coroner’s and Hospital post-mortem examinations will be temporarily relocated to Tudor’s Funeral Home, The Ivy, effective Monday, July 20.



Moreover, identification and viewing for post-mortem cases will also take place at Tudor’s Funeral Home for the duration of the project.



Acting Director of Support Services Gerry Warner said that this project represents an important investment in order to ehance essential clinical facilities of the hospital.



He added that these upgrades will improve the environment in which post-mortem services are delivered, strengthen infection prevention measures, and ensure that families receive services in a facility that reflects modern healthcare standards.



The project is a part of the hospital’s ongoing modernization programme. It will allso include the installation of a state-of-the-art negative pressure ventilation system, improved separation of the clinical and family areas, and other critical infrastructure upgrades.



The Queen Elizabeth Hospital has further assured the citizens that the temporary relocation will not affect the quality or integrity of the post-mortem services.



The hospital added that the staff will continue to work closely with families and the relevant authorities throughout the process, and anyone required to identify or view a loved one in connection with the post-mortem examination will be provided with the necessary guidance and support.



The hospital has also apologised for any inconveniences that might be experienced due to these temporary arrangements. It also thanked the public for its understanding as it continues to invest in improving the healthcare infrastructure and the quality of services for the people of Barbados.



The Queen Elizabeth Hospital is Barbados' primary public healthcare facility and the country's main referral hospital. Its mortuary is responsible for Coroner's and hospital post-mortem examinations and plays an important role in forensic investigations and the identification of deceased persons.



The hospital also provides specialised healthcare services to patients across the island, and other nations in the Eastern Caribbean making it one of Barbados' most important medical institutions.