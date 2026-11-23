Prime Minister Roosevelt Skerrit announced the party’s candidates at the Family Nou Ansanm event in Bath Estate, with Nomination Day set for November 30.

Dominica: The Dominica Labour Party (DLP) has officially announced the list of 21 candidates for the upcoming general election on December 16, 2026.

The names were unveiled by Prime Minister and leader of DLP, Dr. Roosevelt Skerrit, during the party’s Family Nou Ansanm event. It was held at the Bath Estate Football Field on Sunday, November 22, 2026 at 4:30 p.m.

The announcement comes as political parties prepare for the next general election, with candidates expected to contest seats across Dominica’s 21 constituencies. The general elections will determine the country’s parliamentary representatives and the government that will lead the country for the next term.

Prime Minister Skerrit announced on November 18 that the general election will take place on Wednesday, December 16, 2026. Following his advice, President Sylvanie Burton dissolved the Parliament on the same day.

Nomination Day has been scheduled for Monday, November 30, while the citizens of Dominica will head to polls on Wednesday, December 16, 2026.

Dominica’s political landscape includes several recognized parties, including two major parties - the Dominica Labour Party (DLP) and the United Workers Party (UWP). Other parties include Dominica Freedom Party (DFP), Dominica Progressive Party (DPP), and People's Democratic Movement (PDM).

Final List of Dominica Labour Party (DLP) candidates