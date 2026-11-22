The five contestants will represent communities across Dominica and promote social and cultural causes through their individual advocacy platforms ahead of the February 4 pageant.

Dominica: The Miss Dominica 2027 Carnival Queen Pageant will feature five contestants from different communities across the island. The formal introduction of contestants marks the start of preparations for the national event.

The contestants are Cerena Buckmire representing Goodwill, Abigail Toussaint representing Pointe Michel, Makayla Blanchard representing Fond Cole, Debbie Daway representing Newtown, and Basteyah Martin representing Soufriere.

While competing for the crown, each participant will take advantage of the pageant to advocate a social or community issue through an individual advocacy platform.

Miss Dominica 2027 Carnival Queen Pageant will take place on Thursday, February 4, 2027, at 8 pm. It forms part of the widener Dominica 2027 Carnival celebrations.

Contestants and Their Advocacy Platforms

Cerena Buckmire (24) - Goodwill

Platform: Her Voice, Her Canvas: Reclaiming Voices, Restoring Dignity and Repainting the Future of Women and Girls in Dominica.

Reason: Concerned with increasing the awareness of challenges faced by women and children and restoring their dignity to give them a voice in society.

Abigail Toussaint (20) - Pointe Michel

Platform: Restore Our Roots - Preserving Our Heritage, Shaping Our Future Through Architecture.

Reason: Emphasizes the need to conserve the cultural identity of Dominica and use architecture to develop the future.

Makayla Blanchard (20) - Fond Cole

Platform: Changing Tides, Changing Lives: Empowering Young Fishers.

Reason: Aims to encourage and support young people interested in fishing while highlighting opportunities in the sector.

Debbie Daway (24) - Newtown

Platform: B.R.I.D.G.E from Adolescence to Adulthood.

Reason: Addresses the problems experienced by youth during their transition from childhood to adulthood and the need for guidance.

Basteyah Martin (22) - Soufriere