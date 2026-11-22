Kes the Band, Stephen Marley and R. City headline a week of free entertainment on St. Croix, featuring regional music, local performers and cultural activities.

US Virgin Islands: Kes the Band, Stephen Marley, and Virgin Islands duo R. City will perform during the 74th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival. The festivities will commence on December 26, 2026, on St. Croix.

Festival Village will be celebrating for a week of free entertainment. Many artists from different parts of Caribbean and the US Virgin Islands will perform, covering many different music genres such as soca, reggae, merengue, and calypso.

Featured International artists include Nailah Blackman, Farmer Nappy, Lyrikal, Shal Marshall, Los Hermanos Rosario, and violinist Mapy.

Other Virgin Islands artists set to perform at the festival include Pumpa, Adam O, Jougo, Shaw HP, Dezarie, MiChonde, and BUGZ. Local bands Your Favorite Band, Seventeen Plus, VIO International, and Blind Earz will also be part of the celebrations.

A Breakfast Fete will also be held at the 74th Annual Crucian Christmas Festival on Sunday, December 27, and will be hosted by Crucian Gold. The festival will run from 7 am to 12 pm, with live music, local food, drinks, and other offerings from Festival Village vendors.

Festival Village, named after Camille King Derby Macedon, will serve as the main entertainment and gathering area during the entire celebration. Visitors can also expect local food, refreshments, carnival rides, and other activities.

Tourism Commissioner Jennifer Matarangas-King said that the annual event allows Virgin Islanders, members of the diaspora, and tourists to experience the territory’s music and traditions.

“Beyond the entertainment, the Festival is an important driver of cultural tourism and economic opportunity, supporting local entrepreneurs, vendors and businesses while sharing the vibrant spirit of the Virgin Islands with the world,” added Matarangas-King.

The Crucian Christmas Festival continues to be one of the most important cultural events in the US Virgin Islands during the holiday season.