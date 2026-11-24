Eight cruise calls are scheduled between November 23 and 29, with three ships expected to arrive on Thursday, November 26.

Dominica: The Ministry of Tourism has released the weekly cruise schedule. Eight cruise ships will dock in Dominica from November 23 until 29, 2026, with an estimated number of 14,401 tourists onboard.

Cruise ships will dock over a period of five days, with November 26 expected to be the busiest day, as three ships are scheduled to visit the islands. These are the MV Rhapsody of the Seas (2,110 passengers), MV Celebrity Constellation (2,170 passengers), and MV Seabourn Ovation (600 passengers).

The week began on Monday, November 23, with the arrival of MV Explorer of the Seas, carrying 1,998 passengers. It was followed by the docking of MV Coral Princess with 2,000 passengers on board. Both vessels arrived at 8 am and departed at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. respectively.

On Tuesday, November 24, MV AidAluna is expected to bring 3,256 passengers, arriving at 8 a.m. and departing at 7 p.m. The vessels on Thursday, November 26, are expected to arrive at 8 a.m. with departure times ranging around 5 p.m and 6 p.m.

The remaining two calls will take place on Saturday, November 28. MV Seabourn Quest is expected to arrive with 540 passengers, while MV Renaissance will bring 1,727 passengers. Both ships are scheduled to dock at Dominica at 8 a.m. and depart at 6 p.m.

This will boost Dominica’s tourism industry and benefit local businesses, including tour operators, taxi drivers, local vendors, hotels, and other tourism-related services. It will also give passengers an opportunity to experience the island’s natural attractions and culture.

Passengers can visit Trafalgar Falls, Emerald Pool and Titou Gorge, Champagne Reef, Indian River, Roseau’s Botanical Gardens, Cabrits National Park, and local market.

Overall, the weekly cruise schedule lists eight cruise calls, with vessels assigned to Roseau Cruise Ship Berth (RCB), Woodbridge Bay Port (WBB), and Cabrits Cruise Ship Berth (ANCH).