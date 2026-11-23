Andrea “JJ” Weston was returning home with four others when their car was blocked and gunfire erupted along Guayaguayare Road.

Trinidad and Tobago: A 19-year-old beauty pageant participant has died after being shot while traveling along Guayaguayare Road in Mayaro, Trinidad and Tobago, early Sunday morning.

Police identified the deceased as Andrea “JJ” Weston from New Lands Village, Guayaguayare. According to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), Weston was one of the five individuals traveling in a grey Toyota Aqua shortly after leaving a bar at around 5:00 am.

She was traveling in the car driven by her boyfriend, when a white Toyota Aqua overtook them and blocked their way. He tried to move away when gunshots were fired in their direction, damaging the rear windscreen of their vehicle.

The driver stopped a short distance later and realized that Weston had been hit by a bullet. She was rushed to the Mayaro District Health Facility for treatment, where she died due to the injuries suffered.

Weston had competed in the Creme de la Creme International Beauty Pageant, representing New Lands Village, Guayaguayare, as a Pearl delegate.

In a statement following her death, the pageant organization remembered her as a young woman, who was passionate about pageantry and has shown considerable talent. “Our hearts are heavy this morning as we mourn Andrea Weston, one of our beloved Pearls in the 2026 Diamonds & Pearls season of the Crème de la Crème International Beauty Pageant,” read a Facebook post.

She had also been selected to take part in the 2027 season, which would have given her another opportunity to gain experience.

“To Andrea’s family, we extend our deepest condolences. Thank you for sharing Andrea with us. To her friends, her 2026 pageant sisters, and every member of our team who is hurting today, we grieve with you. May we hold one another close and keep Andrea’s family in our prayers in the days ahead,” said the organization.

Police are investigating the case to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.