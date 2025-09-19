Dominica launches housing initiative to relocate families affected by floods

Gregory Veer, Housing Consultant at the Ministry of Housing, outlined the phased approach for the relocation process.

19th of September 2025

Dominica: The Government of Dominica has launched a relocation project for the affected families of Good Hope, Santsufa, and Pithitsufure. It follows the floods and landslides of 2022 that totally destroyed the settlements, leaving some members of the communities homeless or living in broken homes.

Housing consultant at the Ministry of Housing, Gregory Veer, clarified that the development would be done in phases. The work on the first 34 houses will begin with 10 units in September. Then there will be another 10 in November, and 14 more in January. Water and electricity installation preparations are underway, while survey work is complete.

The government has purchased 10 acres of land for $1.6 million. They have also invested $44,000 for crop compensation and site preparation. The contractors will be hired from the local communities to carry out the work.

Minister Gregory said that the government’s goal is to hand over the keys to the families before the next hurricane season arrives to help them live safely in their houses.

Community leaders welcome initiative with open arms

Parliamentary Representative Octavia Alfred welcomed the project, noting that relocation takes time because of land ownership issues and other planning problems. She also thanked the government for taking the required steps and said that the initiative will create more new jobs in the constituency.

Further, Councillor Cornelia Fontaine said the housing project will bring relief to residents who have lived in fear of heavy rains for years.

This project coming on board is going to be very good for us because even I am not in a direct path and I still can't sleep when it's raining because I think of those persons who are in this direct location. So, right now that this thing is on board, this project is on board, housing project, I feel elated because our persons can now rest. They can now sleep,” she noted. 

Contractor Mason Gustaf added that the project will give local contractors a chance to show their skills which will help families in need.

“I think it's a very good thing that the government is doing that, to relocate some of the people of Pittsburgh because it has been a challenging time for them, especially when it rains. And it gives the local contractors an opportunity to showcase their talent,” said Gustaf. 

The project is being developed in collaboration with the World Bank. Environmental and social resettlement studies are already complete. Officials said that this initiative is a key step to protect Dominica’s vulnerable communities.

Latest

Ana Allen

23rd of July 2025