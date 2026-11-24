Desmonique Clarke was reported missing after an alleged abduction following a collision on Gladstone Road in New Providence.

Bahamas: An 18-year-old woman, Desmonique Clarke, has been found dead in The Bahamas after she was reported missing following an alleged kidnapping in New Providence. This prompted a police investigation into her disappearance and death.

The Royal Bahamas Police Force (RBPF) said that Clarke was reported missing on Sunday, November 22, following an incident along Gladstone Road. A man allegedly drove his vehicle into hers before forcing her into another vehicle.

“Sometime around 11:30 p.m., police received information that the victim was allegedly forced into a vehicle by a male known to her, following a collision in which he reportedly drove his vehicle into hers along Gladstone Road,” shared RBPF through an official press release.

Following the incident, Clarke’s vehicle was found in the Gladstone Road area, while the vehicle linked to the suspect was recovered at a business establishment along Carmichael Road.

The suspect has been identified as 39-year-old Adam Emmanuel Burnside, an immigration officer and Clarke’s former boyfriend. He was taken into police custody as investigation progressed.

Reports indicate that Clarke had previously ended a relationship with Burnside. There have been claims that Burnside continued to pursue her after their breakup, although they have not been independently verified.

“Police are appealing to members of the public who may have information that may assist with this investigation. If you have relevant details, contact 911, 919, your nearest police station, or the Criminal Investigation Department at 502-9991. Anonymous tips are also welcomed through CRIME STOPPERS at 328-TIPS (8477),” further read the statement.

Clarke’s death has brought an end to the search for the teenager. Police are still investigating the circumstances of Clarke’s death and those surrounding her death.