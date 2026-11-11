Guyana’s Deuquan Farrell wins historic silver medal at 2026 Youth Olympic Games

The 17-year-old sprinter finished ahead of the Philippines’ Pi Durden Forward Wangkay by just 0.004 seconds to secure Guyana’s first-ever Youth Olympic medal.

Guyana: Deuquan Farrell has emerged as Guyana’s first Youth Olympic medallist by winning a silver medal in the men’s 200 metres at the 2026 Youth Olympic Games in Dakar, Senegal, on Tuesday.

The 17-year-old crossed the finish line in 21.36 seconds in a close final race at the Complexe Iba Mar Diop. Farrell started the race from lane eight, narrowly beating the Philippines’ Pi Durden Forward Wangkay, who also timed 21.36 seconds.

A photo taken of the finish line helped select the winner, with official timings showing Farrell crossing the finish line in 21.355 seconds, while Wangkay finished in 21.359 seconds. Zimbabwe's Ropafadzo Mzondo secured victory in 21.04 seconds.

Farrell’s medal adds another achievement in Guyana’s athletics history. The sprinter had entered the championship with a strong profile as the South American Under-18 champion. He showed his form by winning his semi-final in 21.61 seconds.

Director of Sport Steve Ninvalle praised Farrell for his success. He described the athlete’s performance as an extraordinary achievement. He said that the teenager had represented Guyana as its only track athlete at the Games and secured its first medal at the Youth Olympic level.

President of the Athletics Association of Guyana Sherly Hermonstine also recognized the athlete’s achievement and thanked his coaches, family, and supporters for their contribution to his success.

“We want to say a massive thank you to Dequan for his relentless dedication, and to the coaches, family, and supporters who have nurtured his phenomenal talent. He has put Guyanese athletics firmly on the global map today, and we could not be more thankful for the pride he has brought to our country,” said Hermonstine.

The silver medal won by the athlete is also a significant achievement for Guyana internationally, as it will create opportunities for other young athletes of the nation.