Clients Lose Interest in Saint Lucia CBI Amid Processing Delays and Service Concerns

Due to continued delays in processing applications, demand for the CBI Program of Saint Lucia is reportedly declining, claim relevant sources.

Castries, Saint Lucia: The clients are losing interest in Saint Lucia CBI program due to lengthy and extended application processing times. As per industry process, growing frustration is being felt among both applicants and agents, as the government continues to take longer than expected to process their applications.

Due to continued delays in processing applications, demand for the CBI Program of Saint Lucia is reportedly declining. Industry stakeholders say some agents are no longer actively recommending the program to clients, citing concerns that Saint Lucia’s credibility is being affected by prolonged processing times and persistent delays at the government level.

According to Mark John, a Dubai based CBI agent, one of his clients has been waiting for 18 months for their citizenship application to be approved. John described the prolonged processing time as frustrating, saying the government has taken an unusually long time to reach a decision.

“It is very frustrating for the client and for us. The application of the client has been pending for 18 months, which is far longer than anyone would reasonably expect. We are still waiting for the government to give the approval or make any decision on the application, but there is no activity.”

He further described, “The processing time has become unprecedentedly long. I am not suggesting Saint Lucia CBI Program anymore to my clients as the country is losing its integrity and credibility within the investment migration industry.”

In addition, industry sources have raised concerns over the quality and efficiency of client support and after-services provided by CBI Unit of the Government of Saint Lucia.

According to industry stakeholders, clients are experiencing recurring difficulties with their applications and other post-citizenship services, further adding to their frustration and weakening their confidence in the programme.

For instance, clients are reportedly facing difficulties with services such as passport renewal, which can be a very time-consuming process. In cases where an applicant has lost their passport and needs to apply for a new one, the entire process can become even more frustrating, with clients reportedly waiting for several months.

According to industry sources, such processes can take around six to seven months to complete, further adding to the concerns of clients and making them consider other options.

Industry stakeholders said these delays are increasingly prompting clients to consider other alternative citizenship programmes, while also raising concerns about the overall credibility, efficiency and integrity of Saint Lucia’s CBI Programme.

It is also worth mentioning that clients who have already obtained a second citizenship from Saint Lucia are now reportedly considering a third citizenship, with many looking at other options within the Caribbean. Industry sources said that dissatisfaction with the efficiency of after-services and ongoing client support is prompting existing Saint Lucia citizens to explore alternative citizenship programmes across the region.