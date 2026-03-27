Man arrested after domestic violence incident in Orange Walk, Belize

The suspect allegedly injured his wife during an argument over infidelity and threatened her life, prompting police to intervene and press charges for harm and threat of death.

Belize: An incident of domestic violence that occurred in San Martin Street, in Orange Walk Town, in Belize, on Saturday, March 21, left a man arrested for harming and making threats to kill.

According to reports of the Police attached to Orange Walk Town, the incident took place on the night of Saturday, at around 7:30 p.m., when the female victim was at her home with her lawfully wedded husband. Suddenly a verbal argument broke between the couple over an allegation of infidelity, which later escalated more.

Following the verbal argument, the husband became aggressive and snatched the plate out of his wife’s hand which she was holding during the argument and smacked it on the floor which resulted in a minor injury on the victim’s nose. The suspect also threatened his wife that he would kill her during the argument.

After that the female victim, the lawfully-wedded wife of the suspect, left the premises and called the local police while reporting them about the incident. Responding to the reports of domestic abuse, the officers immediately arrived at the scene and arrested the suspect.

Since then the suspect has been detained in the police station, where the officers first interrogated him and then charged him for causing harm and threat of death. The officers are still investigating the matter to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Authorities stated that this is another incident of domestic violence series in the Orange Walk District recently, as earlier they received a report of a separate incident in Trial Farm Village involving significant property damage. They also urged the female to be brave and report if they are facing domestic abuse or verbal abuse in their home.

This incident has sparked a debate among the residents, highlighting concerns about the increasing domestic abuse or violence in the community and nation. Many people took to Facebook to express their feelings as one of the users Shirl Sher Lewis Flowers commented “sad reality. The one who cheats always gets suspicious about their partner and ends up ruining their relationships. Men get a life and stop abusing your wives.”