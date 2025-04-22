Kanye West shocks fans with claim of childhood incestuous relationship in new song "Cousins"

The Controversial rapper mentioned about showing adult magazines to his cousin when he was young and acting them out.

An American singer and rapper, Kanye West claimed about having an incestuous relationship with his male cousin when they were kids. The shocking confession was made by the rapper on Twitter, now known as X on Monday, while releasing a snippet of a music video for a new song titled “Cousins.”

The Controversial rapper mentioned about showing adult magazines to his cousin when he was young and acting them out. He further admitted that his cousin is currently in prison after taking the life of a pregnant lady.

While explaining the meaning behind the song, Kanye West noted, “This song is called COUSINS about my cousin that’s locked in jail for life for killing a pregnant lady a few years after I told him we wouldn’t ‘look at dirty magazines together’ anymore.” He continued and said, “Perhaps in my self-centered mess I felt it was my fault that I showed him those dirty magazines when he was 6 and then we acted out what we saw.”

Kanye West claims of giving oral sex to cousin as a child

Kanye West further mentioned about giving his cousin oral sex as a child. He also mentioned about finding “dirty magazines” in the closet of his late mother, Donda West, whom he recently claimed was a lesbian. He later made a shocking revelation, concluded his message, and said, “My name is Ye and I sucked my cousins d–k till I was 14.”

Shedding light on the song, he added that the song reflects the themes of personal responsibility and the impact of early exposure to adult content. His lyrics reflect on his cousin's subsequent criminal actions, although the narrative suggests a link between these events, the factual basis of this connection isn't confirmed.

Netizens reacted to Kanye West’ confession

The song has sparked various reactions across social media. The netizens also slammed him for seeking attention, claiming he has nothing to do other than that. As an individual wrote, “I think he's just seeking attention because he's not getting the response he wants.” “Well, he lost his children. Kim can put out a restraining order and say he’s not fit to be around their children,” wrote another user.

While a section of the people expressed concerns and highlighted the significance of mental support. An individual noted, “Therapy carries such a negative stigma, I’m here to tell you the peace is worth it! This man will never know peace until he gets the help he needs!”