PM Roosevelt Skerrit hosts Meet-and-Greet with Dominican Diaspora in Antigua and Barbuda
The event marked part of the Dominica Labour Party’s 70th anniversary celebrations, highlighting its decades-long role in the country’s development.
8th of June 2025
Dominica: Prime Minister Dr Roosevelt Skerrit recently hosted a meet and greet for the supporters of the Dominica Labour Party which included people living in Antigua and Barbuda. The gathering was held on Friday, June 7, hosted with an aim to serve and support the people of Dominica living on the island.
This event was part of the 70th anniversary festivities of the Dominica Labour Party (DLP), commemorating their decades-long contribution to Dominica’s development and political growth. Days prior, on June 1, the DLP organized a National Rally at Dublanc drew a large crowd dressed in red—the party’s signature colour.
Also, PM Roosevelt Skerrit was accompanied by Dominican Finance Minister, Dr Irving McIntyre during the meet-and-greet event. Prime Minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Gaston Browne was also present at the event. He highlighted the strong relationship between the two nations.
PM Skerrit addressed the diaspora during the meet-and-greet
Notably, the Antigua meet-and-greet also included the diaspora in the celebrations. Also, PM Skerrit used the opportunity to recognize the international Dominican community as a significant part of the DLP’s resilience.
During his address, PM Skerrit highlighted the importance of humility in leadership. “I am not the most intelligent person. I am not the most competent person,” he said. “The truth is, I don’t know much.” His words displayed a dedication to service over personal importance.
During the ceremony, PM Skerrit also identified the social values that bind the party. "Brotherhood, sisterhood, congratulate, love for one another, concern for one another, that deep love, that understanding, that deep connection," he noted, are what have formed the basis upon which the DLP has developed and thrived.
He further recognized the Dominica Antigua Association and pushed for better relations with the diaspora. He also expressed the need for improved public transport which includes ferry services between Antigua and Dominica.
