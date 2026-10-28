Bahamas: Body of Juvenile Male Found on Harbour Island Amid Search for Missing Teen

Bahamian police recovered the body of an unidentified juvenile male on Harbour Island two days after a 15-year-old boy went missing in rough seas.

Bahamas: A body of a juvenile male was found on a beach on Harbour Island on Tuesday morning, October 27, 2026. The Royal Bahamas Police Force said that the incident took place shortly after 7:00 am.

According to the police reports, two worried residents alerted the patrolling officers and led them to where the body was found. Emergency Medical personnel responded and confirmed that the body had no signs of life.

Officers said that foul play is not suspected for now. The victim has not yet been identified, as the authorities are waiting for a post-mortem examination to determine the cause of the death and identity of the deceased.

“The scene was processed, and foul play is not suspected at this time. The deceased remains unidentified, pending official identification. An autopsy will be conducted to assist in determining the exact cause of death,” stated the police in a press release.

The body was found two days after a 15-year-old boy went missing while swimming in rough seas off Harbour Island on Sunday, October 25.

Police said that two boys had jumped into the water despite hazardous sea conditions and encountered difficulties. One of the teenagers managed to return safely to shore, while the 15-year-old boy disappeared underwater.

A search operation was launched but halted on Sunday evening due to severe weather conditions. Police and community members also searched the coastline. The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the Bahamas Air Sea Rescue Association were also notified.

It is still uncertain if the recovered body belongs to the missing teenager. Investigations are still ongoing, as the police work to identify the body and determine the events prior to the discovery of the body.