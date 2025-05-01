Thea Lafond, Julien Alfred, Marileidy Paulino qualifies for Inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026

Organizers have recently announced the names of 26 athletes who have qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026.

1st of May 2025

Three Caribbean star athletes including, Thea Lafond-Gadson, Marileidy Paulino and Julien Alfred have secured their place as the first qualifiers for the inaugural World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026. Tournament scheduled to take place in Budapest from 11th to 13th September, 2026, will feature a diverse array of races, relays and field events, providing athletes an opportunity to showcasing their skills, abilities and techniques on an international platform. 

Recently, the organizers have announced the names of 26 athletes, who have been qualified for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026. Notably, the Caribbean trio delivered standout performances at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, etching their names not only into sporting history and early entries into the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026. 

Thea Lafond-Gadson’s historic victory at Paris Olympics 2024 

 Thea Lafond Gason registered a historic victory in the women’s triple jump, claiming gold medal for her island at the Paris Olympics 2024. She broke the national record with a jump of 15.02 meters and represented the best jump for 2024 to win the first-ever Olympic medal for Dominica. Thea Lafond is now looking to showcase her dominance on the ultimate stage of World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026. 

Julien Alfred’s standout performance at Paris Olympics 2024 

Julien Alfred became the first Saint Lucian to win the first-ever Olympic Gold and Silver medal for Saint Lucia at the Paris Olympics 2024. She clocked the time of 10.72sec in 100m, securing the first-ever Olympic gold medal. She later clocked the time of 22.08 seconds in 200m to win the silver medal for her nation. With her remarkable victory, Alfred is expected to headline the Saturday night 100m final, one of the marquee events in the Budapest schedule.

Marileidy Paulino remarkable performance in Paris 

Dominican Republic’s Marileidy Paulino also remained the standout performer in the women’s 400m in Paris. Following her remarkable performance at Paris Olympics, Paulino has now set her sights high for the World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026. Is it correct grammatically 

26 Qualifiers announced for World Athletics Ultimate Championship 2026

·         100m: Julien Alfred and Noah Lyles

·         200m: Gabby Thomas and Letsile Tebogo

·         400m: Marileidy Paulino and Quincy Hall

·         800m: Keely Hodgkinson and Emmanuel Wanyonyi

·         1500m: Faith Kipyegon and Cole Hocker

·         5000m: Beatrice Chebet and Jakon Ingebrigtsen

·         100m/110m hurdles: Masai Russell and Grant Holloway

·         400m hurdles: Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone and Rai Benjamin

·         High Jump: Yaroslava Mahuchikh and Hamish Kerr

·         Pole Vault: Nina Kennedy and Mondo Duplantis

·         Long Jump: Tara Davis-Woodhall and Miltiadis Tentoglou

·         Women’s Triple Jump: Thea Lafond 

·         Men’s Hammer: Ethan Katzberg

·         Javelin: Haruka Kitaguchi and Arshad Nadeem 

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

PM Terrance Drew participates in series of events at 79th session of UNGA

PM Terrance Drew participates in series of events at 79th session of UNGA

24th of September 2024

Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force shared changes to flow of Traffic amid Carnival celebrations

Royal St Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force shared changes to flow of Traffic amid Carnival celebrations

10th of July 2023

Forensic Director: Royal St Christopher & Nevis Police with Forensic Dept have solved various cases in past 3 years

Forensic Director: Royal St Christopher & Nevis Police with Forensic Dept have solved various cases in past 3 years

4th of March 2022

India's Harnaaz Sandhu after being crowned as 'Miss Universe 2021'.

India’s 21-year-old Harnaaz Sandhu is now ‘Miss Universe 2021’

13th of December 2021

UK officials during their visit to Dominica.

UK officials visits Dominica, reviews UKAID investments in climate change

5th of December 2021

Grenada to join other Caribbean nations who have nomad programme for travellers

23rd of September 2021

7 leftists killed by Bangladeshi police as they were protesting against PM Modi Bangladesh visit

Agitation in Bangladesh on visit of Indian PM, 7 leftists killed in protest

26th of March 2021

Persons aged 70 and over received their first dose of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine on the previous day.

The medical team is working tirelessly to vaccinate us: Barbadians

21st of February 2021