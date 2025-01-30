Historic week for Barbados: Majestic Princess Marks Third Inaugural cruise call, brings 3000 passengers

The Captain, crew members and all passengers onboard the cruise ship were welcomed with lively cultural and steelpan performances, celebrating the rich and the vibrant cultural heritage of Barbados.

Barbados welcomed Majestic Princess on her inaugural visit to the Port of Bridgetown, marking another milestone in the thriving cruise industry of the nation. The cruise ship has marked third inaugural cruise call in a week for Barbados, providing boost to cruise season 2024/2025.

The Port of Bridgetown abuzz with activities as Barbados welcomed more than 3000 passengers on Majestic Princess’ maiden call. The Captain, crew members and all passengers onboard the cruise ship were welcomed with lively cultural and steelpan performances, celebrating the rich and the vibrant cultural heritage of Barbados.

Grand Welcoming Ceremony

The inaugural visit of the cruise was celebrated with a warm and traditional plaque exchange ceremony, attended by several tourism delegates. The plaques were exchanged on board between the Barbados Port Inc.’s Harbour Master, George K. Fergusson, and the Assistant Manager of Cruise Operations, Randolph Moore, commemorating the maiden voyage.

The Captain of the cruise ship Giuseppe Castellano also extended his gratitude to the tourism authority for their warm welcome and expressed excitement on marking the inaugural visit to the shores of Barbados. He shared their experience of enjoying and exploring Barbados, noting that this visit is marks the beginning of what is hoped to be a fruitful and prosperous relation between the cruise and the nation.

Majestic Princess

Majestic Princess is the third Royal class ship in the Princess Cruises fleet. Emphasising on the vessel, the tourism authority of Barbados called it a consistent top choice for cruisers and industry experts. He also emphasised the benefit to Barbados from two calls from this ship, joining sister ships the Enchanted Princess and the Island Princess, for a total of five calls from the Princess Cruises line.

As per reports, the Majestic Princess is sailing in from Castries, Saint Lucia and is on a 14-day, round-trip Circle Caribbean cruise. The journey of the vessel began on 21st January and will end on 4th February, 2025. The vessel has already departed for Port of Spain and is expected to return to the Barbados on 4th February, 2025. The vessel has the facility to accommodate around 3,469 guests and 1327 crew members, offering various facilities and amenities.

3 Inaugural visits in one week

This is the third inaugural visit by any vessel to the shores of Barbados in one week. The Port of Bridgetown has initially marked the maiden visit of Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas and P&O Cruises Iona. Emphasising on these frequent maiden calls, the tourism authority of Barbados said that these visits outline the long-standing relationship between Cruise Lines and Barbados.

They noted that these inaugural visits within a week shed light on the continued growth and success of Barbados as a leading Caribbean cruise destination. The authority further went on to reiterated their commitment to providing exceptional experiences to all their visitors, from world-class amenities and luxury accommodations to the rich cultural and natural offerings.