Affordable Travel: Frontier Airlines to offer $79 flights to Antigua and Barbuda from San Juan

These services by ultra-low fare carrier, Frontier Airlines will be provided once in a week.

7th of February 2025

Frontier Airlines is all set to launch its inaugural flight service to Antigua and Barbuda on 15th February, 2025. The flight services will be provided from San Juan, Puerto Rico to Antigua and Barbuda at just $79 one way, aiming to provide affordable and accessible options for citizens to traverse between these destinations. 

These services by ultra-low fare carrier, Frontier Airlines will be provided once in a week. As per the details, this flight is returning to Antigua and Barbuda after a lot of years, aiming to enhancing their connectivity and strengthening their relations. 

V.C. Bird International Airport to mark inaugural flight of Frontier Airlines 

The inaugural flight of Frontier Airlines will be landed at V.C. Bird International Airport on 15th February, 2025. The flight will operate between Luis Munoz Marin International Airport in Puerto Rico and V.C. Bird International Airport, offering citizens with diverse travel options. 

The Minister of Tourism, Charles Fernandez expressed delight on the restarting of the flight services and said that they are thrilled to welcome the airline back to the nation. He also mentioned about the significant advancements made by the tourism authority in the year, referring 2024 as an exceptional tourism year. 

The Minister aimed at marking record-breaking arrivals in 2025 as well, noting that they are looking forward to bring remarkable increase in the air arrivals of the twin-island nation. He emphasized on forming a crucial partnership with the airline, enhancing their connectivity, boosting both the tourism as well as the economic sector.  

The tourism minister of Antigua and Barbuda, Charles Fernandez shed light on his commitment to make significant efforts with a vision to increase the airlift sector. He added that with the increasing and introduction of flight services, they are making it easier for the citizens to visit Antigua and Barbuda. 

He further mentioned about the opening of Barbuda International Airport, stating that it is all set to accommodate larger aircraft, offering seamless travel options between the twin-islands. He said that this crucial increase in airlift sector will not only boost the tourism but will also enhance the economic conditions of the country. 

Ana Allen

