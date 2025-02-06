Antigua and Barbuda celebrate record-breaking arrivals in 2024, aims to surpass all milestones in 2025

At the 'Year in Review' Press Conference, the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority unveiled record arrivals and highlighted key achievements from the past year.

Antigua and Barbuda marked record-breaking arrivals in 2024, welcoming more than 330,281 stay-over visitors and over 823,955 cruise passengers. This increase in the arrival of passengers has surpassed all the previous records set by the country and exceeded the figures from 2019 pre-covid benchmark year.

These figures were unveiled by the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority during a ‘Year in Review’ – Annual Press Conference held on Monday. During the conference, the authorities highlighted about key and significant achievements registered by the country during the year.

Shedding light on the growth registered by the tourism authority of Antigua and Barbuda in 2024, the Minister of Tourism, Civil Aviation, Transportation & Investment Charles Fernandez noted that all these achievements are a direct result of their efforts to strengthen the connectivity and position Antigua and Barbuda as a regional hub.

The Minister added that the development of two international airports, expansion of hotel and accommodation, and investment in human capital are all a testament to the unwavering commitment and dedication of the authorities to ensuring that they stay at the top of their game. He therefore, recognized all the work that has been done by the teams at the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority and the Ministry of Tourism, stakeholders whose collaborations and dedication have made this success possible.

Development in tourism across all sectors

The Minister of Tourism later emphasised on the significant growth witnessed by the country across all the sectors, including cruise, airlift, hotels and accommodations. He highlighted about the significant expansion in the airlift sector witnessed during 2024. As per details, the increase in services from American Airlines, Delta, JetBlue played a significant role in welcoming large number of tourists to the country.

Additionally, the return of Condor and the introduction of Sunrise Airways. British Airways also played a huge role in welcoming more tourists to the twin-island nation. The Minister of Tourism also reflected on the increasing hotel occupancy in 2024, highlighting the growing demand for the accommodation product in Antigua and Barbuda.

The cruise sector also recorded remarkable growth in Antigua and Barbuda. Focussing on the growth in the sector, the tourism minister said that the increased homeporting operations led by the Antigua Cruise Port has played a massive role in welcoming large number of cruise passengers to the country.

He added all these tourists have given a significant and humongous number of benefits to the local businesses, including vendors, local artisans, local crafts and many others. He also mentioned about the growth witnessed by the taxi operators, who were busy in transporting passengers from one place to another.

The Minister also added that the United States market has led an impressive growth in stayover arrivals. Along with that, the nation also marked strong performances from other nations, including United Kingdom & Europe, Caribbean and LATAM and Canada markets.

2025 to be bigger and better: Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority

Emphasising on the 2025 edition, the CEO of Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority, Colin C. James said that they are committed to mark the bigger and better 2025. He added that they are looking forward to bring increase cruise calls within the first quarter of the year, aiming to welcome more cruise passengers.

Also, the Frontier Airlines is all set to launch its inaugural non-stop services from San Juan to Antigua, effective from 15th February, 2025. These services would not only strengthen the regional connectivity but also provide visitors with diverse travel options. As per the details, the fares of flight start from as low as possible, i.e, $79 one way.

The CEO also emphasised on celebrating Antigua and Barbuda Antigua and Barbuda Culinary Month, in May 2025. He added that this year, they are looking forward to include events such as Antigua and Barbuda Restaurant Week, FAB Fest, Food Forum and Eat Like A Local, with a vision to make the nation a new culinary destination in the Caribbean.

He also announced about hosting the Caribbean Hotels and Tourism Association’s (CHTA) Caribbean Travel Marketplace from May 18 - 22, 2025. He added that it will also welcome several travel experts, leaders from all over the world, marking a major boost to the tourism as well as economy of the twin-island nation.