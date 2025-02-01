West Indies Women win series 2-0 with 106-run over Bangladesh, claiming largest T20I victory margin

West Indies Women sealed the series by 2-0, defeating Bangladesh by a commanding 106 runs victory. The Windies players dominated the game with both bat and ball, marking their largest margin victory in the T20I format against any team.

With this massive 106 run victory, the West Indies surpassed their 99-run win against Netherlands team. The match began with Bangladesh Women winning the toss and deciding to bowl first at the Warner Park Stadium in St Kitts and Nevis.

What happened in the match between West Indies and Bangladesh Women

The openers of West Indies Women team, Qiana Joseph and the Captain Hayley Matthews made a solid start, with their contribution of 63 and 27 runs respectively. Qiana Joseph also became the highest run-scorer, scoring 63 runs in 36 deliveries, hitting 9 fours and 2 sixes. She was well supported by an electrifying knock by Deandra Dottin, who missed on her half-century by just 1 run.

Dottin contributed 49 runs in 20 balls, with 3 fours and 5 sixes, played the knock at an impressive strike rate of 245. The other batters, including Shemaine Campbelle, Jannillea Glasgow also made a contribution of 11 and 14 runs respectively. Meanwhile, Shabika Gajnabi and Zaida James scored unbeaten 24 and 8 runs.

The powerful knock from Qiana Joseph and Deandra Dottin, along with essential contributions from other played helped the Windies team to score a total of 201 runs with 6 wickets down at the completion of 20 overs. The Bangladesh bowlers, Fahima Khatun picked up three wickets, Rabeya Khatun claimed 2 wickets, while Shorna Akter sent 1 batter.

The chase of 201 runs felt quite difficult for Bangladesh batters following the early departures of their openers Dilara Akter (8) and Sobhana Mostray (0) respectively. Sharmin Akhter was the highest scorer, scoring 22 runs in 25 deliveries, hitting 2 fours. She was followed by Shorna Akter and Lata Mandal who contributed 16 and 13 runs respectively.

Meanwhile, the rest of the batters failed to cross the mark of 10 runs, and the team managed to score only 95 runs for the loss of 9 wickets in 20 overs. The Windies players Hayley Matthews, Cherry-Ann Fraser and Afy Fletcher picked up two wickets each. On the other hand, Zaida Jams and Ashmini Munisar took 1 wicket each.

Player of the Match

Windies opener Qiana Joseph was awarded the Player of the Match. She thanked the management and also appreciated the thrilling innings by Deandra Dottin. She aimed at continuing to make efforts with a vision to contribute for the team’s victory. She also expressed excitement on completing the series with a sweeping victory.