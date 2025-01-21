Frontier Airlines expands services for Trinidad Carnival with additional flights to Puerto Rico

Frontier Airlines will increase its San Juan-Port of Spain service to three roundtrip flights per week for Trinidad Carnival, operating on February 28, March 2, and March 5, 2025.

Frontier Airlines has announced to offer three extra flight services between Trinidad and Puerto Rico for the ultimate Carnival season. The services effective for three days have been announced following the increased demand for Trinidad’s Carnival among citizens.

The airline, which currently offers twice weekly services between Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport in San Juan (SJU) and Piarco International Airport in Port of Spain (POS) will increase this to three roundtrip flights. These extra services will be valid for three days, including 28th February, 2nd March and 5th March, 2025.

Schedule of extra flight services between Trinidad and Puerto Rico

On 28th February, 2024, the flight will initially depart from San Juan, Puerto Rico at 4:02 pm. The return flight from Port of Spain is scheduled to leave at 7:06 pm. The flight from San Juan to Port of Spain will depart at 4:02 pm on 2nd March, with the return leg of flight leaving at 7:06 pm. The flight scheduled for 5th March will depart from San Juan at 3:52 pm, while the return flight will take off at 6:56 pm from Port of Spain to San Juan.

28th February, 2025

· San Juan – Port of Spain (Departure Time: 4:02 pm)

· Port of Spain – San Juan (Departure Time: 7:06 pm)

2nd March, 2025

· San Juan – Port of Spain (Departure Time: 4:02 pm)

· Port of Spain – San Juan (Departure Time: 7:06 pm)

5th March, 2025

· San Juan – Port of Spain (Departure Time: 3:52 pm)

· Port of Spain – San Juan (Departure Time: 6:56 pm)

Shedding light on the extra flight services announced by Frontier Airline, the Vice President of Network and Operation, Josh Flyr said that the Caribbean has become a magnificent home for the airline. He mentioned about additional flights to be offered by the airline in February and March and expressed their commitment to offer affordable and convenient travel options to the passengers.

The Vice President highlighted about the remarkable growth witnessed by the airline in their network across the region in the last years and aimed at continuing to make significant efforts with a vision to promote the seamless connectivity and improve inter-regional travel. He reiterated his commitment to foster the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation, making it easier for citizens to celebrate the festive season with their loved ones.

The Minister of Tourism of Trinidad and Tobago, Randall Mitchell expressed delight and thanked the authorities of the airline for increasing the flight operations. He aimed at welcoming thousands of visitors, allowing them to experience the vibrant culture, the energy, and the vibrancy of the festival.

Frontier Airline service Trinidad since July 2024

Frontier Airline has been offerings services to Trinidad and Tobago since July 2024. The inaugural flight of the airline, which left Piarco International Airport on 11th July, 2024 was landed at Puerto Rico International Airport, Trinidad and Tobago, with the water cannon salute. The low fare carrier brought more affordable travel options to the Caribbean, opening new routes between Trinidad and other destinations.