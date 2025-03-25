Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and Curaçao for Easter Season

These additional flight services aim to provide seamless and accessible travel options for passengers looking to spend Easter with their loved ones.

Caribbean Airlines has announced some additional flight services between Trinidad and Curacao for the Easter Festival season. These flight services have been introduced by the airline, aimed at ensuring seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers seeking to spend Easter with their loved ones.

These flight services have been scheduled for the month of April, following the growing appeal of the respective destinations among the passengers of the airline. Sharing the schedule for the additional flight services on their official Facebook handle, the Caribbean Airlines noted, “More flights, more adventure, more Curaçao! Feel the warm breeze, sink your toes into soft sands, and let the Caribbean charm take over.”

The authorities aim to offer a plethora of experiences to all the visitors. They also expressed their desire to welcome a large number of passengers, providing them an unforgettable and accessible ride to their destination. “Book now and make this Easter unforgettable!”

Shedding light on the additional flight route, the authorities noted that these flight services also align with their agenda of promoting seamless connectivity and strengthening their relations with other nations.

Flight route between Trinidad and Curacao

As per the recently shared schedule, the Caribbean Airlines has announced four flights between the destinations, with two of them to operate on Thursday, 17th April and the remaining two on 23rd April, 2025.

As per the schedule, the Flight BW400 will depart Trinidad at 3:30 pm and arrive in Curacao at 5:20 pm. The return flight BW401 from Curacao is scheduled to leave at 6:20 pm, arriving in Trinidad at 8:00 pm. Both these flight services are scheduled to operate on Thursday, 18th April, 2025.

Meanwhile, the Flight BW400 will depart from Trinidad at 11:55 am, reaching Curacao at 1:45pm, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 2:45 pm and landing at Trinidad at 4:25 pm. Both these flight services have been scheduled to operate on Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025.

The interested individuals can book their tickets by visiting the official website of the Caribbean Airlines, i.e, www.caribbean-airlines.com.