Caribbean Airlines announces additional flights between Trinidad and Curaçao for Easter Season

These additional flight services aim to provide seamless and accessible travel options for passengers looking to spend Easter with their loved ones.

25th of March 2025

Caribbean Airlines has announced some additional flight services between Trinidad and Curacao for the Easter Festival season. These flight services have been introduced by the airline, aimed at ensuring seamless and accessible travel options to the passengers seeking to spend Easter with their loved ones. 

These flight services have been scheduled for the month of April, following the growing appeal of the respective destinations among the passengers of the airline. Sharing the schedule for the additional flight services on their official Facebook handle, the Caribbean Airlines noted, “More flights, more adventure, more Curaçao! Feel the warm breeze, sink your toes into soft sands, and let the Caribbean charm take over.”

The authorities aim to offer a plethora of experiences to all the visitors. They also expressed their desire to welcome a large number of passengers, providing them an unforgettable and accessible ride to their destination. “Book now and make this Easter unforgettable!”

Shedding light on the additional flight route, the authorities noted that these flight services also align with their agenda of promoting seamless connectivity and strengthening their relations with other nations. 

Flight route between Trinidad and Curacao 

As per the recently shared schedule, the Caribbean Airlines has announced four flights between the destinations, with two of them to operate on Thursday, 17th April and the remaining two on 23rd April, 2025. 

As per the schedule, the Flight BW400 will depart Trinidad at 3:30 pm and arrive in Curacao at 5:20 pm. The return flight BW401 from Curacao is scheduled to leave at 6:20 pm, arriving in Trinidad at 8:00 pm. Both these flight services are scheduled to operate on Thursday, 18th April, 2025. 

Meanwhile, the Flight BW400 will depart from Trinidad at 11:55 am, reaching Curacao at 1:45pm, with the return leg of the flight leaving at 2:45 pm and landing at Trinidad at 4:25 pm. Both these flight services have been scheduled to operate on Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025. 

The interested individuals can book their tickets by visiting the official website of the Caribbean Airlines, i.e, www.caribbean-airlines.com.

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Stage set for first Jazz’ n Arts Paradise’, Dominica’s Tourism Ministry extends welcome. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Stage set for first ‘Jazz’ n Arts Paradise’, Dominica’s Tourism Ministry extends welcome

25th of April 2024

Jammu's cab operators offer free pick-up and drop-off service for Amarnath pilgrims || Picture Courtesy: Kashmir

Jammu’s cab operators offer free pick-up and drop-off service for Amarnath pilgrims

19th of June 2023

India: Imphal to host tri-nation friendly football competition in March

India: Imphal to host tri-nation friendly football competition in March

8th of February 2023

Henderson donates food hampers to elderly people in Grand bay constituency of Dominica

Henderson donates food hampers to elderly people in Grand bay constituency of Dominica

16th of April 2022

Free Rapid Antigen Tests for Bahamians

2nd of January 2022

Jamaica's Govt to implement HOPE

Jamaica’s Govt to implement HOPE

13th of February 2021

Adesanya vs Imavov UFC Fight Night: Expert Picks and Predictions for February 1 Event

1st of February 2025

Dominica’s February 2025: A month of progress in Tourism, Energy, and Infrastructure

9th of March 2025