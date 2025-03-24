Saint Lucia’s cruise tourism booms: 30,000 passengers expected by month-end

The ports of Saint Lucia are expected to remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel schedule to dock each day in the coming month.

Saint Lucia continues to mark significant milestone in the cruise tourism as it looks forward to welcoming more than 30,000 passengers to the shores of the island. As per reports, around 17 vessels will dock at different shores of the country from 25th March to 31st March, 2025, boosting both tourism and the economic conditions of the nation.

According to the recently unveiled cruise schedule for the week, the ports of Saint Lucia are expected to remain busy throughout the week, with the arrival of at least one vessel schedule to dock each day in the coming month. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several cruise ships operated by various companies such as Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

This remarkable day will begin at the ports of Saint Lucia with the arrival of around four cruise vessels including, Silver Ray, Viking Sea, Le Ballot and Star Pride, docking simultaneously at the shores of the island. It will conclude with the berthing of two vessels which includes, Star Pride and MSC Virtuosa, bringing more than 6500 passengers to the island.

The arrival of vessels and thousands of passengers each day outlines that the Saint Lucia is expecting to mark busy day at its ports. This busy day marked by the island would play a significant role in enhancing the local business of the country, providing citizens with an opportunity to showcase or sell their locally produced goods and services, generating large amount of revenue.

Expressing excitement on the arrival of continuous vessels and passengers, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that it outlines the growing appeal of Saint Lucia among international visitors. They also highlighted about the cruise schedule, stating, “Saint Lucia looks forward to welcoming 17 more cruise vessels this month.” He added that it’s always a great feeling when visitors can step out and be inspired by their beautiful destination.

Cruise Schedule (25th March – 31st March, 2025)

25th March, 2025

· Silver Ray (728 passengers)

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Le Ballot (180 passengers)

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

26th March, 2025

· Explorer of the Seas (4029 passengers)

· SeaDream 1 (112 passengers)

27th March, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Eurodam (2104 passengers)

· AIDAbella (2500 passengers)

28th March, 2025

· Mein Schiff 2 (3132 passengers)

· Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

29th March, 2025

· Marella Discovery (1830 passengers)

· Evirma (293 passengers)

30th March, 2025

· Marella Voyager (1912 passengers)

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

31st March, 2025

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

· MSC Virtuosa (6334 passengers)