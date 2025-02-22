Saint Lucia cruise arrival: 15 ships to dock in 5 days, welcoming around 29,000 passengers

The ports of Saint Lucia will stay busy throughout the week, with at least one vessel arriving daily, except on 27th February 2025.

Saint Lucia is all set to mark the arrival of more than 29,000 cruise passengers in the next week. As per reports, around 15 cruise ships are all set to dock at different ports of the country from 24th February to 1st March, 2025. The major disembarkment will witness the arrival of several vessels including the cruises operated by the companies including, Royal Caribbean; Norwegian Cruises; Marella Voyager; Virgin Voyages and many more.

The ports of Saint Lucia will remain busy throughout the week with at least 1 vessel scheduled to arrive each day in the coming week, except 27th February, 2025. Sharing the cruise schedule on their official Facebook handle, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority expressed excitement and desire to welcome thousands of visitors.

The Authority aimed at offering the best of Saint Lucia to all the visitors, immersing them in the lush rainforests, pristine beaches and diverse hotspots of the country, showcasing the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation. The week will begin with the berthing of Ilma and will end with the docking of 4 cruise ships to the shores of the island.

Emphasising on the arrival of all these cruise ships, the tourism authority of Saint Lucia said that this schedule reflects the growing and increasing appeal of Saint Lucia as a premier Caribbean destination among all the travellers.

Cruise Schedule (24th February to 1st March, 2025)

24th February, 2025

· Ilma (448 passengers)

25th February, 2025

· Arvia (6509 passengers)

· Star Pride (208 passengers)

· Wind Surf (310 passengers)

26th February, 2025

· Resilient Lady (2770 passengers)

· Sea Cloud (64 passengers)

28th February, 2025

· Norwegian Viva (3221 passengers)

· Viking Sea (930 passengers)

· Mein Schiff 2 (3132 passengers)

· AIDAbella (2500 passengers)

· Sea Cloud 11 (96 passengers)

1st March, 2025

· Norwegian Escape (4266 passengers)

· Explora 2 (100 passengers)

· Freewinds (540 passengers)

· Britannia (4324 passengers)

Standout Cruise Season (2024-2025)

The 2024-2025 cruise season of Saint Lucia has been exceptionally great for the island as the country has been welcoming record-breaking cruise ships and guests, aiming to showcase its stunning landscapes, rich culture, and warm hospitality.

The 2024 has been a record-breaking year for cruise arrivals and the authorities are looking forward to mark the higher arrivals in 2025, ensuring the island continues to thrive.