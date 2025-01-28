Saint Lucia recognized as ‘2025 Best In Show – Caribbean’ at New York Travel & Adventure Show

All the participants highlighted their diverse offerings, unparalleled blend of natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and unique adventures that Saint Lucia has to offer.

28th of January 2025

Saint Lucia participated at the New York Travel & Adventure Show, recognized as the ‘2025 Best In Show – Caribbean’. The nation was recognized for its outstanding performance and impactful presence at the event. 

The Sales Manager Odile Devaux and Racquel John represented Saint Lucia at the New York Show. They were accompanied by several key partners including, Coconut Bay Resort & Spa, Serenity, Rabot Hotel, Secrets, Sea Spray Cruises, Zoetry, Ti Kaye Resort & Spa, Anse Chastanet, Jade Mountain, and Scuba Saint Lucia. 

All the participants highlighted and showcased the diverse offerings, unparalleled blend of natural beauty, luxurious accommodations, and unique adventures that Saint Lucia has to offer. Rachel John’s debut became the highlight of the event, where she showcased the best of Saint Lucia in a recorded TV Interview. The segment highlighted about the iconic Pitons, world-class resorts, delectable cuisine, thrilling adventures, and warm hospitality of Saint Lucia. 

Shedding light on their performance, the tourism authority noted that they represented the best of the nation at the Show, aiming to ensure Saint Lucia remains top of mind for all the prospective travellers.

New York Travel and Adventure Show 

The New York Travel and Adventure Show which started on 25th January, 2025 ran through 26th January, 2025. The two-day event brought together travel experts, industry professionals of leading destinations, offering them a platform to showcase the unique offerings of the island to thousands of travel enthusiasts. 

The New York Travel and Adventure Show is a great platform for networking, building connections, and inviting visitors to explore the captivating stories of Saint Lucia. Emphasizing on their experience at the show, the Saint Lucia Tourism Authority noted that they enhanced audiences presented at the show by the stunning visuals and engaging presentations. The authorities further added that they have made significant efforts with a vision to inspire and motivate the audiences to plan their next getaway to the island nation. 

The Saint Lucia Tourism Authority reiterated their commitment to continuing to make efforts with a vision to make the nation a Caribbean’s Leading Adventure Tourism Destination.

Ana Allen

