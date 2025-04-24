Pahalgam terror attack: St. Kitts and Nevis extends condolences to victims in India

St Kitts and Nevis has also joined the international community in extending support and condolences to those who lost their lives in the terrorist attack that took place in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India. The Prime Minister Dr. Terrance Drew denounced the act of violence and mourned the loss of innocent lives.

PM Drew expressed his solidarity with the Government and the people of India during their time of sorrow. Recently, the Pahalgam attack which claimed the lives of around 26 people in India has garnered huge attention, devastating the world with this grief. This attack is considered as one of the most brutal terror attacks in India, which has shaken not only the Indians but the world as a whole.

Shedding light on the terror attack, PM Drew extended condolences to those, who lost their lives. He expressed his solidarity with the victims and their families, and with all those who were touched by this tragedy.

Saint Kitts and Nevis joins the international community in denouncing the senseless act of violence and mourns the lives lost as a result of the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, India. We stand in full solidarity with the Government and people of India during this time of sorrow, said PM Terrance Drew.

Indian Government's reaction on Pahalgam attack

Following this brutal attack, India has announced to implement stringent measures targeting Pakistan. The measures include the closure of the main border that serves as the link between India and Pakistan. Along with that, they have also announced the suspension of a landmark water-sharing treaty. Not only this, India has also aimed at expelling certain diplomats’ and has ordered some Pakistani visa holders to leave India within 48 hours.

This attack has also rose long-running tensions between the nuclear-armed rivals. The Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi has also reiterated his commitment to punish ‘every terrorist and their backers.’ He continued and said, “Those who are behind this heinous act will be brought to justice. They will not be spared! Their evil agenda will never succeed. Our resolve to fight terrorism is unshakeable and it will get even stronger."