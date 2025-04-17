PM Terrance Drew to present Comprehensive Pension Bill for GAE Workers

PM Drew reaffirmed his commitment to honoring the dedication of GAE workers and all those who have served the Federation with dignity and devotion.

The Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, Dr. Terrance Drew has announced to lay the Comprehensive Pension Bill before Parliament on Thursday, 17th April, 2025, providing GAE workers with adequate post-retirement support. The leader of the nation aimed at delivering justice to thousands of Government Auxiliary Employees, providing them with their long-overdue pension which were neglected by the previous administration.

Sharing about legislation, the Prime Minister noted, “We are going to do a groundbreaking piece of legislation. We are going to introduce before the national assembly, the comprehensive pension plan, which will include pension for GAE workers, GAE workers who have retired, and GAE workers who are actually working.”

GAE Workers to receive what they deserve: PM Terrance Drew

Emphasising the services of the GAE workers, PM Drew reiterated his commitment to honouring the dedication of all those who have served the Federation with dignity and devotion. The Prime Minister noted that they are committed to providing the GAE workers with their long-awaited pension payments which had been ignored under the tenure of former Government.

The Prime Minister mentioned about the GAE workers and said that they all have worked tirelessly for the development of the nation without the guarantee of a pension which was their basic right and was unjustly taken away from them. He therefore, aimed at introducing the Comprehensive Pension Bill. He added that the introduction of the bill will ensure a dignified retirement for those who have dedicated their lives for the welfare of St. Kitts and Nevis.

PM Terrance Drew further described it a crucial step undertaken by the government towards improving past injustices made by the Former administration. “So, thousands of workers will see a significant improvement in their work life. And only a Labour government could have bought something about, could have bought,” noted PM Terrance Drew.

Eligibility to receive pension payments

The Government Auxiliary Employees (GAE) must be at least 62 years old and have contributed a minimum of 15 years of service. The pension payments are retroactive to January 2024 and the initial distribution marks the commencement of the monthly pension payments that will continue for the rest of the lives.

The government of St. Kitts and Nevis commenced the pension payments in July 2024. He described GAE workers as ‘the backbone’ of the public services who have worked tirelessly in order to save the country without the assurance of a secure future. PM Terrance Drew noted that his administration is committed to promoting a just and equitable society where the contributions of each citizen is valued and respected.