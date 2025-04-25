Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025: Seven contestants set to compete

Seven young women, each representing different constituency of St. Kitts and Nevis are all set to compete in the Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025. Pageant scheduled to take place on Wednesday, 23rd April at 12 pm, serves a great platform for the participants to inspire, empower and lead future generations.

While unveiling the glimpses of all the participants, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party noted that their journey to the crown has officially begun. Describing the participants as phenomenal young women, the Labour Party noted that all these queens embody grace, strength, and the true spirit of Labour. They noted that all these participants are all set to represent their constituencies with poise, passion, and pride.

Contestants to compete for Miss Labour Queen Pageant 2025

The Miss Labour Pageant contestants are

1. Constituency #1: Shakaylia Tatem

2. Constituency #2: Junique Benjamin

3. Constituency #3: Jahmierra Thompson

4. Constituency #4: Leana Walters

5. Constituency #5: Aaliyah Buchanan

6. Constituency #6: Kayla Benjamin

7. Constituency #8: A’Riannha Mitcham

Shedding light on the participants, the St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party noted that all these delegates bring a unique story, a passion for social change, and a commitment to promoting the ideals of the Labour movement. The Party described all these young women as an emerging voice of empowerment, civic responsibility, and youthful leadership in the Federation.

Miss Labour Party Queen Pageant 2025

The 2025 edition of Miss Labour Party Queen Pageant will be conducted on Wednesday, 23rd April, 2025. The pageant will be held under the theme, “Progress with Purpose.” The spokesperson noted that this theme represents not just a slogan but the heartbeat of this generation. They noted that these young ambassadors are walking examples of what the Labour Party stands for, i.e., inclusion, opportunity, and vision.

Emphasising on the Miss Labour Queen Pageant, the authorities aimed at delivering a successful edition. They noted that this year’s event promises to be more than a display of beauty. They further described St. Kitts and Nevis Labour Party Queen Pageant, a celebration of heritage, advocacy, and community engagement.

Miss Labour Party Queen Pageant 2024

The 2024 edition of Miss Labour Queen Pageant concluded on a successful note, with Makalia Tucker crowning the winner. She not only claimed the title but also walked away with three titles including, Best Motivational Speech, Best Performing Talent, and Best Evening Wear. She was followed by Samya Parris of Constituency # 6 and Venesha DeSouza of Constituency #4 securing the second and third positions respectively.