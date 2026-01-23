Village Carnivals take center stage in Dominica’s Mas Dominik 2026
Every village, from Portsmouth to Mahaut, is celebrating with street performances and cultural displays, welcoming both residents and visitors to join the festivities.
23rd of January 2026
Dominica: Village carnivals have taken the lead in Dominica as part of Mas Dominik 2026. Every village is celebrating their own carnival season, with street performances and cultural displays. The starting time for all the village carnivals is 3:00 pm and is open to the public.
Some of the villages participating include Portsmouth, Grand Bay, Salisbury, St Joseph, Marigot, and Mahaut. All these communities will be celebrating the carnival with its own traditions and culture. Both residents and visitors can join the carnival spirit.
Village Carnival Schedule – Mas Domnik 2026
- Saturday, January 17, 2026
Portsmouth Town Carnival
- Saturday, January 24, 2026
Grand Bay Village Carnival
- Sunday, January 25, 2026
Bawi Village Carnival (Salisbury)
- Saturday, January 31, 2026
St Joseph Village Carnival
- Saturday, February 7, 2026
Marigot Village Carnival Mahaut Village Carnival
Mas Dominik 2026
Mas Dominik is a part of Dominica Carnival, which started on with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Mas Domnik, also known as The Real Mas, is one of the Caribbean’s most colorful and anticipated carnivals across the Caribbean. The event was first celebrated in the 1700s and is a dynamic fusion of African and French traditions.
January 2026
- Saturday, January 17: Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival
- Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival
- Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant
- Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival
February 2026
- Sunday, February 1: Carnival Princess Show
- Thursday, February 5: Mas Jamboree (DSC); ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 6: Junior Calypso Bouyon Monarch; LCD – Coolé Fete Neon
- Saturday, February 7: Marigot Village Carnival; Mahaut Village Carnival
- Sunday, February 8: Wine Down; Miss Teen Dominica
- Tuesday, February 10: Bouyon Day, Streets of Roseau
- Wednesday, February 11: Hall of Fame, The Road Icons
- Thursday, February 12: ROTB Carnival Edition; Fantacy Fitness Fusion; Carnival Gopwell; Miss Dominica Pageant
- Friday, February 13: SunRise; Prime Breakfast Carnival Edition; Welcome to Paradise (Ecstasy Mas); Drift – The Barge Boat Party
- Saturday, February 14: Brunch'D – All Inclusive; Calypso Finals; Bord La Mer; Viva La Carnival
- Sunday, February 15: Colihaut Dimanche Gras; Opulence; Bouyon For Breakfast; Pinkkin Hawaiian Fiesta; The Rotary Souse & Punch; Kiddies Carnival
- Monday, February 16: Chromos Jouvert; Immortals; More Powder 7.0; Lumi-Nation
- Monday, February 16: Carnival Monday Street Parade: Youth Mas (School Bands); Revel Carnival T-Shirt; Band Mega Monday – TK International; Lumi-Nite; KluBird Traditional Monday
- Tuesday, February 17: Carnival Tuesday Street Parade: Pretty Mas (Winners Parade, Thunderbirds, Ecstasy Mas, Hysteria Mas, Fantacy Tribe, Pulse Experience); Traditional Mas (Traditional Parade, Old Time Sake (Ole Mas Band), AfriKulture Stilt Walkers)
- Wednesday, February 18: Tewé Vaval (Dublancc/Bioche); Tewé Vaval (Kalinago Territory); Kiss The Sky
- Thursday, February 19: ROTB Carnival Edition
- Friday, February 20: Malkase 6.0
- Thursday, February 26: ROTB Carnival Edition
