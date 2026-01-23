Village Carnivals take center stage in Dominica’s Mas Dominik 2026

Every village, from Portsmouth to Mahaut, is celebrating with street performances and cultural displays, welcoming both residents and visitors to join the festivities.

Dominica: Village carnivals have taken the lead in Dominica as part of Mas Dominik 2026. Every village is celebrating their own carnival season, with street performances and cultural displays. The starting time for all the village carnivals is 3:00 pm and is open to the public.

Some of the villages participating include Portsmouth, Grand Bay, Salisbury, St Joseph, Marigot, and Mahaut. All these communities will be celebrating the carnival with its own traditions and culture. Both residents and visitors can join the carnival spirit.

Village Carnival Schedule – Mas Domnik 2026

Saturday, January 17, 2026

Portsmouth Town Carnival

Saturday, January 24, 2026

Grand Bay Village Carnival

Sunday, January 25, 2026

Bawi Village Carnival (Salisbury)

Saturday, January 31, 2026

St Joseph Village Carnival

Saturday, February 7, 2026

Marigot Village Carnival Mahaut Village Carnival

Mas Dominik 2026

Mas Dominik is a part of Dominica Carnival, which started on with the National Parade on Saturday, January 10, 2026. Mas Domnik, also known as The Real Mas, is one of the Caribbean’s most colorful and anticipated carnivals across the Caribbean. The event was first celebrated in the 1700s and is a dynamic fusion of African and French traditions.

January 2026

Saturday, January 17: Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival

Calypso Quarterfinals; Drink With Intent; Portsmouth Town Carnival Thursday, January 22: ROTB Carnival Edition

ROTB Carnival Edition Saturday, January 24: Grandbay Village Carnival

Grandbay Village Carnival Thursday, January 29: ROTB Carnival Edition

ROTB Carnival Edition Friday, January 30: Miss OECS Pageant

Miss OECS Pageant Saturday, January 31: Calypso Semi-Finals; St. Joseph Village Carnival

February 2026