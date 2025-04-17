‘True Warriors’: Firefighters hailed for bravery after massive blaze in Bahamas

A fire that began Monday morning continued to rage into the evening.

17th of April 2025

A massive fire broke out at the Hyacinth Stuart Building in the Bahamas with smoke continuing to spread, following a devastating structural fire which ripped through those buildings. As per reports, the fire was reported on Monday, 14th April, 2025, due to heavy smoke in the area along Old Trail Road. 

The fire, which broke out on Monday morning, raged into the evening. This fire affected the newly constructed multi-agency facility along with nearby businesses such as Solomon’s Old Trail and CostRight. The smokes and flames of the fire forced the closure of the East-West Highway, and nearby businesses, including Cable Bahamas and much more. 

According to the details, the Airport Fire Services provided critical assistance on scene due to the magnitude of the fire. The manpower support was also rendered by the Royal Bahamas Defense Force and the off-duty officers were also called in to assist with firefighters. 

As per reports, the firefighters worked tirelessly to bring the fire under control. They used four fire units to contain the blaze, each carrying 1,000 gallons of water. Six firefighters sustained severe neck and arm buns, back injuries and bruises at the scene of a massive blaze. 

The Prime Minister of Bahamas, Philip Davis also arrived at the scene of the Hyacinth Stuart Building. He acknowledged the unwavering commitment of the firemen in extinguishing the fire and said that their bravery reflects their commitment towards ensuring the safety and security of Bahamas.  

“While March was dedicated to honouring our police and fire officers, I feel honoured once again to highlight the commitment of our firemen. Yesterday, we witnessed their courage and bravery in action as they worked to contain the blaze near the Department of Labour. Their swift response and dedication are a powerful reminder of the sacrifices they make to keep us safe,” said Philip Brave Davis. 

Along with that, three police officers also sustained minor injuries during the operation. They were immediately taken to the hospital are currently receiving medical attention. Just after the execution of the successful operation, the netizens appreciated the firefighters and described them ‘true warrior.’ 

As an individual wrote, “Great job, authorities. I hope, everyone is safe. Firefighters uh really did gr8 job on ur part.” “It is great, people did not sustain major injuries. Ensure such things could not repeat in future. God bless you. You are truly true hero.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Soca Star Join Baron to perform at JIOS 2024 during Sugar Mas 53

Soca Star Join Baron to perform at JIOS 2024 during Sugar Mas 53

6th of November 2024

Man arrested for raping a girl, accused to appear in court. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Jamaica’s man arrested for raping girl, accused to appear in court

13th of April 2024

Man fled after dropping creepy weed at Charity Waterfront in Guyana. Picture Credits: Fb account

Man flees after dropping Creepy weed in Guyana

17th of November 2023

Guyana: MoH hosts graduation ceremony for seniors from hospitals and health centres || Picture Courtesy: MoH - Guyana (Facebook)

Guyana: MoH hosts graduation ceremony for seniors from hospitals and health centres

29th of June 2023

Guyana: Women in Workplaces Dominated NACOSH Awards, 2022

Guyana: Women in Workplaces Dominated NACOSH Awards, 2022

30th of April 2022

Police officer escorting people out of the store.

Los Angeles police accidently kills 14-year-old in open fire

25th of December 2021

Malaria vaccine 77% effective in early trials: Oxford University

24th of April 2021

 The United Nations Security Council (UNSC) encourages the Caribbean Community (CARICOM) to continue its active engagement with Haiti to resolve the Community's Member State's ongoing situation.

UNSC encourages CARICOM to extends its engagement with Haiti

25th of March 2021