Excavation begins at Tuam Site of Mass Infant Grave in Ireland

Ireland: Excavation work has started at the site of what was a former mother and baby home in Tuam, County Galway, which is said to have 800 infant burials in unmarked graves between 1925 and 1961. The operation is expected to run for two years and is being conducted by an international team of 18 experts headed by Daniel MacSweeney - a former envoy of the International Committee of the Red Cross Society.

This international team is made-up of archaeologists, anthropologists and forensic specialists from Ireland, the United Kingdom, Australia, Colombia, Spain and the United States. Moreover, the operations marks a step forward in Ireland’s past of child abuse and neglect of children in religious and state-run institutions, especially those born outside of marriage.

Unmarked graves in a former housing estate

The present 5,000 square-meter site is a part of a housing estate, which at one time was home to the St Mary’s Mother and Baby Home, run by Bon Secours. According to an estimated report, over 796 children who died there were buried without any record, many in a closed off septic tank.

The excavation follows years of campaigning by local historian Catherine Corless, who uncovered the death certificates in 2014. Her research set off a large-scale public reaction at both national and international level, which has led to a judicial inquiry and formal state apology.

“I’m very, very relieved to know it’s happening at last,” said Corless. She added, “It was a very long haul. It’s a bit overwhelming. I’ve been waiting so long for it. It’s a joy for me and for the families that are waiting in hope that they will find their own little relative.”

DNA test and forensic challenges

At present, special attention is being taken during the excavation due to the complexity of the site as remains may have mixed with each other and been affected as a result of water damage. Also, preliminary analysis will be conducted at the site laboratory, with DNA samples being provided by some relatives.

For years the site lay unsolved, even when two boys discovered human bones there in 1975. It wasn't until Corless’s persistent work which brought the truth to light that plans to start an excavation operation were made. In addition, a feature film about the case, co-produced by actor Liam Neeson, is set to begin filming later this year in Galway.