TTMS Forecasts Near-Normal Rainfall for July–September, But Flood Risks Remain

Although the forecast predicts “near normal” rainfall for Trinidad and Tobago from July to September 2025, the TTMS warns that heavy downpours could still pose flood risks in vulnerable areas.

2nd of July 2025

Trinidad and Tobago: The latest Rainfall and Temperature Outlook reported that Trinidad and Tobago will be experiencing “near normal” rainfall from July to September (JAS) period in 2025. Also, the Trinidad and Tobago Meteorological Service (TTMS) has indicated a 70% chance of rainfall in that same normal range which is between 75% to 125% of the long term average.

While the “near normal” suggests stable weather, the forecast also indicated some warnings of potential challenges this flood season. From July to September 2025, rainfall totals between 458 mm to 1001 mm in Trinidad and between 457 mm to 699 mm in Tobago. These large amounts suggest heavy rainfall which may obstruct the flow of drainage systems in very vulnerable areas.

Increase risk of flooding due to heavy rainfall

Moreover, in many cases, there is a moderate chance (60%) of experiencing an average number of extremely wet days. Also these heavy rainfalls will further elevate the risk of large-scale local flooding and will affect flood prone areas and low lying urban zones.

In addition, July 2025 has a high (70%) chance of normal to above normal rainfall, which may further see an increase in the risk of flooding, especially if the ground remains saturated from earlier rains.

Increase in temperature along with rainfall

Temperature forecasts also suggest warmer than usual periods with above average conditions for both day and night temperatures for the most part of the season. The probability of experiencing this warm weather pattern is 60% which may raise health issues as a result of higher than normal temperatures and cause some unease during the rainy season. 

In summary, the rain outlook for JAS 2025 period is near normal conditions, while at the same time there is a present risk of moderate to high flooding as a result of heavy rainfall and an increase in the number of very wet days. It is advised that the public keep themselves updated with the latest weather reports and put in place measures for weather related hazards.

