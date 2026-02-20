Sugar Mas Carnival boosts St Kitts and Nevis economy to $29.5m

Over 10,000 people joined the early morning J’ouvert events, while the Grand Parade drew more than 5,000 attendees, including international guests.

St Kitts and Nevis: Sugar Mas, the national carnival of St Kitts and Nevis, recorded its best economic performance in 2025-2026 edition, generating an estimated amount of $29.5 million. Culture Minister Samal Duggins shared these figures during a recent cocktail reception and award ceremony on February 12, 2026.

According to the latest economic study of the festival, the new total is a large jump from the $21.7 million recorded in the last season. It marks an annual growth of 35.9 percent. The Cultural Minister of St Kitts and Nevis said that this increase in numbers was a result of higher participation, greater spending, and a larger number of events.

Government investment and growth in participation

During the cocktail reception and award ceremony, the government of St Kitts and Nevis distributed over $700,000 in cash and prizes to the winners and participants of Sugar Mas, and invested $500,000 cash into the event promoters, parade troupes, J’ouvert groups and bands.

Over 10,000 people joined the early morning J’ouvert events. Some individual groups had over 2,500 attendees. The Grand Parade was attended by over 5,000 individuals, which also included international guests.

Minister Duggins posted a detailed breakdown of the investment on his Facebook page. It read:-

Over $700,000 in prize money and participation support

$250,000+ in direct support to private event promoters

$250,000 allocated to the Band Association

$150,000+ invested in free downtown entertainment, supporting more than 160 vendors

The carnival schedule included more than 35 private events. Some of these events attracted more than 4,000 attendees. There was also an increase in the number of online fans and more attendees at the official shows and competitions. Youth participation and performance in traditional folklore at the festivals also increased this season.

Minister Duggins said that Sugar Mas’ growth is a result of careful planning and team work. With record breaking numbers and growing engagement, Sugar Mas is becoming a key player in culture, tourism, and economic activity in St Kitts and Nevis.