St Kitts and Nevis to commission Basseterre Desalination Plant on February 24

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of the twin island Federation announced the official commissioning ceremony of the Basseterre Desalination Plant set to take place on Tuesday, February 24. It will be held at the CA Paul Southwell Industrial Park at 9:00 am. This marks an important step toward improving water security in the Federation.

The ceremony marks the end of the construction and testing phases of the plant’s development and the beginning of full operational status. According to the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, the plant will produce up to 2 million gallons of potable water daily. It uses reverse osmosis technology for turning seawater into safe drinking water.

This new facility will play a crucial role in providing more reliable and consistent water supply to residents and businesses in Basseterre and surrounding areas. Minister of Public Works, Energy, Utilities and Home Transport, Konris Maynard, said that the commissioning marks a turning point for the Federation.

“The plant represents a critical investment in our national infrastructure and is a tangible demonstration of the Government’s decisive action to address long-standing water challenges in the capital,” said Minister Maynard.

He further added that the commissioning of the plant will significantly reduce water interruptions and will offer 24 hour access to potable water in Basseterre.

The new Basseterre Desalination Plant is a joint collaboration between the Ministry of Public Infrastructure, the Water Services Department, and Royal Utilities Ltd. Major funding for the project is provided by the Republic of China (Taiwan).

The Basseterre Desalination Plant is a part of the government’s wider Sustainable Island State Agenda, that includes infrastructure resilience, public health, and equal access to basic services.

Several government officials, project associates, members of the diplomatic community, and members of the media will be present at the commissioning ceremony.