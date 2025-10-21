St Kitts and Nevis makes major strides in water sustainability with new desalination plant

Minister of Public Infrastructure, stated that the plant was first used on Thursday, October 16, 2025, marking a significant step toward national development.

St Kitts and Nevis: The government of the twin island Federation has announced major progress on the Desalination Plant at the C.A. Paul Southwell Industrial Park. This project promises to provide two million gallons of safe water to the people of St Kitts and Nevis and will meet the growing demand from households and industries in Basseterre and neighbouring areas.

Minister of Public Infrastructure, Konris Maynard, said that the plant was first used on Thursday, October 16, 2025, marking an important move towards national development. The government has now started testing the treatment system of the plant at different stages, including the reverse osmosis process. These tests will continue over the next few weeks and will ensure that the plant is working smoothly before becoming fully operational.

“We made a commitment that we will undertake to ease and significantly improve the water situation of the Federation, in particular, Saint Kitts, and we are well on the way to do so,” said Minister Maynard during the Sitting of the National Assembly on October 17, 2025.

Other water sources in St Kitts and Nevis

While the desalination project is focused on the capital area, work to secure other water sources throughout the island is also in progress. A recent study which was done by the Water Services Department via the use of drones, identified 17 good sites as sources of underground water.

On October 6, 2025, a semi-airborne drone survey was conducted which reported into new sites in several communities, including Cayon, Molineux, Saddlers, Tabernacle, Belle Vue, Stone Fort, Old Road, Challengers, Sandy Point and the area between Parsons and Dieppe Bay.

Minister Maynard said that drilling at the top 10 performing sites will start in December 2025. This will help provide more safe and clean water to all communities while still dealing with water shortages.

The Water Services Department is in the process of consulting with experts and other stakeholders to study these water challenges. They are putting major focus on the north and west parts of the island to get the maximum water production.

Minister Maynard further said that they are making good, steady progress toward their goal of restoring 24 hour water supply to all communities, households, and industries in St Kitts and Nevis.