WINAIR resumes St. Maarten–Montserrat flights with twice-weekly services

These services are expected to play a key role in offering seamless and convenient travel options for passengers, with WINAIR scheduled to operate two flights each week on Fridays and Sundays.

3rd of May 2025

Winward Islands Airways (WINAIR) has announced the continuation of flight services between St. Maarten and Montserrat following the great success of their initial service earlier this year. The airline has therefore, reintroduced twin otter air transportation services from Montserrat to St Maarten for a period of more than 12 months, effective from Friday, 9th May 2025. 

These services are expected to play a significant role in providing seamless and easier travel options to all the passengers. As per the reports, WINAIR will operate two flights over two days every week, i.e., on Fridays and Sundays. On every Friday, the aircraft will depart St Maarten at 11:00 am and will arrive in Montserrat at 12 noon before coming back to St Maarten at 12:25 pm. 

Similarly on Sundays, WINAIR will depart from St Maarten at around 8:30 am and will arrive in Montserrat at around 9:30 am before leaving back for St Maarten at 9:55 am. 

Tickets Price 

As per reports, the tickets are already available, effective from Thursday, 1st May, 2025. The cost of one ticket will be USD$148.23 (EC$402.73). Meanwhile a return ticket will cost USD$260.11 (EC$706.70) inclusive of taxes.

Flight Schedule 

·         Friday Flights: Depart St. Maarten at 11:00 AM | Return from Montserrat at 12:25 PM

·         Sunday Flights: Depart St. Maarten at 8:30 AM | Return from Montserrat at 9:55 AM

Shedding light on these services, the authorities of WINAIR expressed delighted and thanked the authorities of Montserrat for their collaboration in making the route, a regular part of their network. They aimed at providing residents, visitors and businesses with more reliable and convenient travel options, making their journey comfortable and unforgettable. 

The CEO of WINAIR, Hans van de Velde also shed light on the services and aimed at continuing to supporting Montserrat’s accessibility and growth. He further thanked the Government of Montserrat for their collaboration and trust and expressed his desire to continuing this journey together.

Premier of Montserrat, Reuben T Meade also shed light on the re-introduction of twin-otter operations. He mentioned about the services and noted that it will play a major role in increasing the visitor arrivals and stimulating economic growth. He added that re-establishing the St Maarten gateway would play a major role in facilitating access to Montserrat via wider regional and global markets.

Antigua and Barbuda to be added to route 

As per reports, the authorities are expecting to add Antigua to the route to enable WINAIR to provide additional airlift support to meet the anticipated travel demands. These services would not just bring tourism to the island but also strengthen the relation and connectivity between the Caribbean regions.

4th of February 2025