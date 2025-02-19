Antigua and Barbuda U-20 Women's Football team to compete in CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers

The Antigua and Barbuda U-20 team will compete against Haiti, Belize, and Guyana in their upcoming CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers fixtures.

Antigua and Barbuda U-20 National Football team is all set to compete for top honors in the CONCACAF Women’s U20 Qualifiers, starting 21st February, 2025 at the ABFA Technical Center. The young stars are all set to represent their nation at the upcoming CONCACAF, aiming to give it their all on the field.

The Antigua and Barbuda’s U-20 team will face off against Haiti, Belize and Guyana as a part of their upcoming fixtures in the tournament. All these three games will be played at Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Center, providing an exciting opportunity for local fans to support their team as they compete on their home ground.

Schedule of upcoming games of Antigua and Barbuda U-20 team

· Friday, 21st February, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda vs Haiti

· Sunday, 23rd February, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda vs Guyana

· Tuesday, 25th February, 2025: Antigua and Barbuda vs Belize

Squad to compete at U-20 CONCACAF Qualifiers

The players that will be representing Antigua and Barbuda in the U-20 CONCACAF Qualifiers, include,

Goalkeepers

· Alyssa Laviscount

· Amyah Hodge

Defenders

· Dequania Henry

· Karmeilla Hughes

· Kayla Melvin

· Abisha Henry

· Thedia Browne

· Shemequa Benjamin

· Denovia Jarvis

Midfielders

· Ajahna Martin

· Mia Lake

· Daniella De Suza

· K’neice Browne

· Azaliyah Peterson

· Latoya Williams

· Zoya Simon

· Ozora Roberts

Forward

· Abigail Donalds

· Gabrielle De Suza

· Iresseia Allen

Stand By

· Orieanna Cole - Defender

· Oniyah Prince - Goalkeeper

The team has been working hard under the guidance of Karen Warner, Head Coach; Lorraine Charles, Assistant Coach; Nikisha Samuel, Goalkeeper Coach; Lakiesha Samuel, Equip Manager; Anya Allen,Physio; McLean Lawrence, Trainer and Diane Anthony, Team Manager.

Authorities Discuss Selected Squad

Shedding light on the preparation of all the players, the Antigua and Barbuda Football Association said that this squad of girls has been fully engaged in an intensive preparation. They noted that the U-20 girls has competed in a series of local friendly matches against other national teams, which will play a significant role in honing the team’s skills and abilities to play on a crucial game.

The Head Coach of the team, Karen Waren emphasised on the squad and said that the players have shown immense dedication and hard work and now they are all set to represent Antigua and Barbuda with pride.

Antigua and Barbuda to host few matches of CONCACAF U-20 Qualifiers

Antigua and Barbuda Football Association Technical Center is all set to witness some thrilling games between Haiti, Belize, Guyana, and the host nation team. The tickets are available at the ABFA office on non-game days. Meanwhile, on game days, the interested individual can purchase from the ticket booth on Coronation Rd at the ARG.

The tickets are available at $20 for adults and $10 for children of 12 and under. Tickets are being sold on a first-come, first-served basis.