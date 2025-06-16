St Kitts and Nevis welcomes first Air Peace flight from Nigeria

The June 12, 2025 arrival of the Boeing 777-300s marks a new connection between Africa and the Caribbean.

Air Peace’s debut flight, the AIR PEACE 777-300, touched down at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport in St Kitts and Nevis after a non-stop ten-hour journey from Abuja Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Nigeria. This milestone made the Federation the third Caribbean stop for the airline, with Jamaica and Antigua and Barbuda having been the first two destinations to welcome the airline’s earlier services.

The June 12, 2025 arrival of Boeing 777-300s celebrates a new link between Africa and the Caribbean, as the flight carried Nigerian and other African travellers heading to a regional business summit, all eager to explore the twin island Federation’s rich culture and nature during their visit.

Notably, Air Peace has stepped up as the first airline to run a non-stop service between the Caribbean and Africa, linking Nigeria and St Kitts and Nevis under the new AFRO-Caribbean Cultural Exchange plan that the two countries launched to strengthen their bond.

Air peace inaugural ceremony at RLB International Airport

Among the inaugural travellers were musicians such as Dija, teachers, consultants, and several entrepreneurs in town for a business summit. On landing at Robert L. Bradshaw International Airport, the group and their Nigerian crew received a warm island greeting complete with cultural displays that celebrated the rich heritage of St Kitts and Nevis.

Present among the officials on hand to greet the visitors was Samal Duggins, Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources; Sports; Small Business, Entrepreneurship, Cooperatives and the Creative Economy, who officially welcomed the delegation to the twin-island Federation.

With poise and purpose, we welcomed the Nigerian delegation to Sweet Sugar City today officially igniting the Afro-Caribbean Exchange. From Abuja to St. Kitts, this moment marks the beginning of something historic: a bold cultural, economic, and diplomatic bridge between Africa and the Caribbean, shared Minister Duggins on Facebook.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Dr Denzil Douglas called it an historic moment. He shared a post on his Facebook account welcoming the people of Nigeria to St Kitts and Nevis.

From Nigeria to St. Kitts-Nevis via Air Peace Airline. Welcome Sisters and brothers and let’s have a great time… Learning from each other, shared the Foreign Affairs Minister.

The arrival of Air Peace in St Kitts and Nevis marks a new achievement for the tourism sector as it will continue to bring more Nigerians to the Federation, further boosting its economy and global presence.