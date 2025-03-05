Fisheries Sector in St. Kitts and Nevis sees historic growth, generates EC$19.6 Million

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins described this expansion as a ‘big achievement’.

5th of March 2025

St. Kitts and Nevis achieved a record-breaking revenue in fisheries sector, generating EC$19.6 million. This figure marks a significant increase of EC$15.5 million in comparison to 2023, the highest-ever on record from the last decade. 

As per the data, the Reef and Demersal Fishery played a significant role in driving the overall industry expansion as the total catches have increased from 1,157,234 pounds to 1,567,620 pounds in 2024. This significant increase of 410,386 in the number of catches marks a growth of 35.4%. Along with that, a significant portion of the growth also came from the Reef and Demersal Fishery landings. 

According to the reports, the landings also marked a great influx of 60.2%, increasing from 757,143 pounds in 2023 to 1,212,687 pounds in 2024. This crucial expansion has brought substantial economic gains to the fisheries sector as the Reef and Demersal Fishery generated EC$15,133,117 accounting for 77% of the total revenue of EC $19,658,773. 

Minister Samal Duggins committed to promote fisheries sector 

The Minister of Agriculture, Fisheries and Marine Resources of St. Kitts and Nevis, Samal Duggins described this expansion as a ‘big achievement’. He acknowledged the commitment and dedication of all the fisherfolks of the country, who are making significant efforts with a vision to expand the industry. 

He also lauded the Department of Marine Resources for its commitment to supporting the fisherfolks of the Federation and ensuring the sustainability of marine resources. Minister Duggins said that this success is due to the leadership, sound governance, and strategic action implemented by the government.  

Significant investment made by Government to foster fisheries sector 

Minister Duggins highlighted the crucial investment made by the government and said that they have always played a huge role in empowering people, strengthening industries and ensuring economic development for all. He mentioned about the steps undertaken by the administration such as, modernizing infrastructure, improving access to financial and technical resources and implementing policies.

He added that all these steps taken by the government have played a major role in promoting sustainable fishing practices. The Minister further reiterated his commitment to continuing to make significant efforts with a vision to bring greater success in the sector in the near future.  

