Saint Lucia approves non-binding MoU with US, PM says no visa changes

PM Pierre said the memorandum creates no legal obligation and will not trigger any immediate transfer of migrants.

Saint Lucia: Prime Minister of Saint Lucia Philip J Pierre confirmed during his Annual New Year’s Address on Sunday, January 11, 2026, that the Cabinet of Ministers have approved a memorandum of agreement (MoU) between the government of Saint Lucia and the United States. The agreement was regarding the possible transfer of third country nationals living in the US.

PM Pierre said that the MOU is not legally binding and does not force any country to take action.

“This agreement is non-binding and is at the complete discretion of both governments,” noted the Prime Minister.

He also said that the MoU acts as a framework for cooperation, as it will not initiate any immediate transfer or future engagements.

He further stated that the MoU is organized, transparent, and consistent in the laws, policies, and national interests of Saint Lucia. PM Pierre said that no agreement has been signed as of now and no specific details are currently available.

The prime minister also acknowledged that the MoU may lead to a public debate.

“I expect that there will be those who are supportive and those who are against providing such support to the United States, but I will always put you first and act in the best interest of the people of our beloved country,” he said.

PM Pierre also addressed concerns related to travel to the United States. He said that no change has been made in visa policies for Saint Lucian citizens. The Prime Minister also warned that some fake or inaccurate news may be shared to bring the country down. He called for responsible dialogue and national unity.