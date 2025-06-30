National Bank Group Night Market & Soca Teaser to ignite Nevis Culturama Festival on July 5

The Soca Teaser kicks off at 8 PM with over 20 high-energy performers, delivering a full-blown summer celebration.

30th of June 2025

St Kitts and Nevis: The National Bank Group Night Market & Soca Teaser is set to spark the summer vibes on Saturday, July 5, at Artisan Village, Pinneys Estate. This event will be celebrated as part of the 51st annual Nevis Culturama Festival. Starting at 6 PM, this highly awaited festival offers a large-scale cultural experience packed with local music, food, art, and island energy in true Nevisian style.

More than a preview, this event is a full-on summer experience. The Soca Teaser which starts at 8 PM will present a hot set list of over 20 high energy Groovy and Power Soca performers including Adowah, Bad Man Polo, Issa Kamal, Jeezy Sparta, Nutsy, Nikhail, Ras Browne, De-Syder, West Side, Ras Kelly, Rocco Dan, Andriel, Blade The Artiste, Big 6, Hollywood, Luck Boss, Klymate, Kedo, Shanna, and Delly Ranks.

A blend of culture and entertainment

Attendees can expect not only a musical showcase but also a cultural celebration of what Nevis has to offer through various engaging activities. In Artisan Village, local talent will display their crafts which will include the works of many talented artists, while the sounds of live steel pan music by the bands and non-stop DJ entertainment from DJ MadLinks will set the energy for a lively evening.

The venue also features a very-well stocked bar and snack service that will be serving up a wide array of refreshments and local specialties to keep up the high energy throughout the night. Also adding to the festivity will be cultural performances which will display St Kitts and Nevis’ rich heritage, offering something for all age groups.

This year, the Nevis Island Administration (NIA) in association with the Nevis Cultural Foundation and the Nevis Cooperative Investment Trust, will organize this event. It highlights the importance of community spirit and cultural pride which goes beyond entertainment.

Whether a person attends with their family, friends, or their whole crew, at the National Bank Group Night Market & Soca Teaser, one will have an unforgettable evening, with lifelong memories. 

