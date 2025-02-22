Nevis Culturama Festival 2025 returns with slogan ‘Nevisian Pride! Second to None!’

The Nevis Culturama Festival 2025 is all set to return to the island nation with the winning slogan, “Nevisian Pride! Second to none! Culturama 51.” Festival scheduled to take place from 24th July to 5th August, 2025, is all set to celebrate the vibrant culture and traditions of the island.

The winning slogan was submitted by Onisha Hunt, a resident of Hamilton Estate, St. Pails Parish. The slogan was written by her for the 51st anniversary of the Nevis Culturama Festival in 2025. This winning slogan was selected from 105 entries that were accepted between 4th October and 29th November, 2024.

As per the details, Onisha Hunt would be awarded a cash prize of $500 for writing the winning slogan. She will also be presented with two sets of complementary tickets to all Culturama 51 activities and a plaque.

Nevis Culturama Festival Committee congratulates winner

The organizers of the Nevis Culturama Festival congratulated Onisha Hunt on writing the winning slogan and showcasing her creativity. They also acknowledged all the participants who participated in the slogan competition and appreciated them for their remarkable participation. The authorities shed light on the 51st edition of the festival and said that they are looking forward to immerse the citizens and the visitors in the rich cultural heritage of the island.

Nevis Culturama Festival 2025

The Nevis Culturama Festival is all set to return from 24th July to 5th August, 2025. The event features several competitions, including, Pageants, Calypso, J'ouvert and many others, giving citizens a platform to showcase their skills, abilities and techniques. The festival is also known for its unique combination of history and modern festivity. The Nevis Culturama Festival plays a significant role in attracting travellers and boosting the tourism of the twin island nation.

Along with that, the festival also open doors to several opportunities for the local businesses, giving them a chance to showcase and sell their locally produced goods and services. All the events feature under the festival will include several celebrations, celebrating the vibrant culture and traditions of the island nation.