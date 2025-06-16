Miss World 2025 Opal Suchata returns to Thailand’s grand Welcome after historic win

Thailand went wild Saturday morning after Opal Suchata Chuangsri, the newly crowned Miss World 2025, came home to a red carpet welcome. At Suvarnabhumi Airport, she was greeted by a crowd of thousands of fans and supporters. This historic moment marked the first time ever for the Miss World title to go to a Thai woman which saw a flood of emotion, cheer and cultural pride by the locals.

Opal, who was accompanied by Julia Morley CBE, Chairwoman of the Miss World Organization, was very moved by the reception. Young fans waved Thai flags, some dressed as Miss World or Morley herself, while some others wore crown replicas. This crowd turned the airport into a sea of celebration.

Also a royal touch was added when Khun Siris Chuachart presented a royal bouquet on behalf of Her Royal Highness, Princess Sirivannavari Nariratana Rajakana on Opal’s return to Thailand. “This royal benevolence is an immeasurable and cherished honor, which I will forever hold in my heart with the deepest respect and gratitude” said Opal as she fought back tears.

This historic win for Thailand to bring home a Miss World crown had to wait 74 years to come true. The moment also honors Brian Macar, Thailand’s Miss World license holder since 1980.

The party at the airport was just the beginning. In Bangkok, “Homecoming 72nd Miss World” event was organized and a great “Celebration Parade” took place along Sukhumvit Road. Opal’s chariot-like float was decorated with elephant icons, a reproduction crown, and a throne. There were over 250,000 people out on the route which were very supportive of their new queen.

At ‘The Mall’, there was a tribute for her. Supaluck Umpujh, who is The Mall Group’s chairwoman, gave Opal a 1 million Baht shopping voucher (that’s about $30,000). The Thai Post also put out special issue stamps of her which is to say that she will be remembered in history.

During the tribute at The Mall, over 3,000 of her fans were in attendance which included them taking selfies, asking her questions about her experience, and children performing the Miss World anthem “Light the Passion, Share the Dream."

In her emotional speech, she said, “No matter who you are or what title you hold, someone always looks up to you. The best way to lead is with grace and action. That is the most powerful thing we can give to the people around us and to our world.”