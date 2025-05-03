St Kitts and Nevis air arrivals surge 15% in Q1 2025, surpassing pre-pandemic levels

Minister Henderson shared the data, highlighting that St. Kitts and Nevis has exceeded all previous records, overcoming the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

St. Kitts and Nevis has marked a significant growth in its airlift sector during the first-three months of 2025, welcoming around 46,641 air-arrivals. The Federation marked a remarkable increase of 15% in comparison to the last year during the same period. These figures were unveiled by the Minister of Tourism of St. Kitts and Nevis, Marsha Henderson during a press conference, held on Tuesday.

Sharing the data, Minister Henderson noted that St. Kitts and Nevis has successfully surpassed all the previous records, overcoming the challenges posed by COVID-19 Pandemic. She added that St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed around 40,476 passengers during the same period last year, welcoming 6,165 more arrivals in the year.

St Kitts and Nevis surpasses pre-pandemic figures

As per the data, St. Kitts and Nevis welcomed around 77,000 airlift passengers during the six-month period between November 2018 to March 2019. Over the same period between November 2023 to March 2024, the figures rose to 68,170 after post-COVID-19 pandemic. From the period of November 2024 to March 2025, the island welcomed around 78,077 airlift passengers, exceeding pre-pandemic figures.

Shedding light on these figures, Tourism Minister Marsha Henderson noted that they had successfully surpassed the challenges faced by them during the COVID-19 Season. She added that these remarkable figures are a testament to their unwavering commitment and dedication to strengthening effective marketing and strategic networking.

Positive trend to continue in second quarter

Minister Henderson aimed at continuing to break records in the second quarter of 2025, largely influenced by the St. Kitts Music Festival and a series of international cricket matches. Minister Henderson emphasised on the significance of St. Kitts Music Festival, scheduled to take place from 26th to 28th June, 2025, offering three electrifying nights of music, vibes and memories to all the attendees.

Along with that, St. Kitts and Nevis will also host thrilling matches of Republic Bank’s Caribbean Premier League. Minister Henderson noted that these matches will bring large number of cricket lovers to the island, enhancing its reputation as a tourism and sports destination.

Tourism Authority’s vision for upcoming months

Shedding light on their plans, Minister Marsha Henderson aimed at continuing to building on the momentum. She added that her team had travelled to Routes America in Nassau, Bahamas, where they discussed several critical plans for route expansion and new route development. She added that they are committed to implementing stringent measures and strategies with a vision to uplifting the airlift sector of the Federation.