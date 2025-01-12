Arsenal vs Manchester United: FA Cup Third Round Clash

Fans across the globe tuned in to watch this high-stakes game, broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 3:00 PM GMT.

The FA Cup third-round match witnessed the Arsenal F.C. Vs. Manchester United F.C. clash at the prestigious Emirates Stadium, adding another episode to the rivalry. Fans across the globe tuned in to watch this high-stakes game, broadcasted live on BBC One and BBC iPlayer, with coverage starting at 3:00 PM GMT.

Arsenal at top form despite Bukayo Saka’s absence

Despite the absence of their major attacker Bukayo Saka, Arsenal allowed a riveting display. Manchester United in this match showcased a new formation of high pressure and wide areas hence undermining Arsenal’s build-up play. This together with the energetic movement of players such as Garnacho kept United on the attacking end of the play throughout the game.

The first yellow card was given to United’s Martinez before the match stepped up to be a rather aggressive one. Arsenal on the other hand launched momentary counter attack movements which, however, lacked backing support most of the time.

A Déjà vu

Arsenal supporters could see the lack of depth in their attacking options especially due to the absence of Saka, although the other players did put up their best. At the same time, Manchester United F.C. play a highly dominant midfield and recalled great moments, such as the goal of Ryan Giggs in the 1999 FA Cup semi-final replay.

The Arsenal F.C. Vs. Manchester United F.C. rules the internet

