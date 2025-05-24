Trinidad’s Anna-Lise Nanton shines in Miss World Head-to-Head Challenge
Anna-Lise Nanton, the 26-year-old beauty queen from Santa Cruz, holds a degree in engineering and continues to shine on the Miss World stage.
24th of May 2025
Miss World Trinidad and Tobago Anna-Lise Nanton has won the Americas & Caribbean round of the prestigious 72nd Miss World 2025 Head-to-Head Challenge. The debate style event which is one of the main challenges of the competition took place in Hyderabad, India, which is hosting this year’s pageant running until May 31 .
The 26 year old beauty queen from Santa Cruz holds a degree in engineering. Nanton has added to an ever growing list of her successes on the Miss World stage with her performance in the Head to Head Challenge. At present she is the only Caribbean contestant to do so in all major competition groups which include Sports, Talent, and Head to Head.
Caribbean’s top performer in All Major Finals
At the start of the competition season, she took home the national titles in a variety of categories which included Fitness, Talent, Head to Head, and the People’s Choice award also. These victories are a display of her talent in many areas as well as wide support from the public.
Her recent victory at the debate challenge has put her forward as a strong contender for the Miss World title. Also, Nanton has been impressing the judges and audiences with her powerful stage presence, which also displays great intelligence and strong communication skills.
A Symbol of National Pride
Anna Lisa Nanton’s performance has brought out immense pride to Trinidad and Tobago and across the Caribbean. She has now become a role model for young women as she put forth intelligence, dedication and resilience which played out on the global stage.
The 72nd Miss World pageant will conclude on May 31 which is when the new winner will be named. Up until then, the focus is on Nanton as she continues to make her country proud with grace, confidence and strength.
