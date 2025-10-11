Guyana Police Constable Charged with Rape of Minor; Citizens Question Integrity of the Force

The very person meant to keep citizens safe from harm is reportedly causing harm.

11th of October 2025

Guyana: The integrity of the police force has come under scrutiny after 19-year-old , Erwin Gentle a constable was charged on Monday with the rape of a minor and remanded to prison following his court appearance at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court. 

According to sources, police constable Gentle of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast was arrested by ranks of Regional Division 4B, and formally charged on October 6, by an officer from the Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit, on the account of raping a 14-year-old girl. 

The 19-year-old was charged after making his court appearance before the Friendship Magistrate’s Court  where his charges were read to him by Magistrate Tameika Clarke. 

The 19-year old is now remanded in prison as he was not required to plead. His case is set to be before the court once again on  October 27, 2025 for the presentation of protection statements.

The news of the rape incident has raised red flags and questions to most Guyana citizens as some took to Facebook to express their distraught as how the very person meant to keep citizens safe from harm is reportedly causing harm. 

One user took to Facebook and wrote, “19 year old is a police constable, really what experience does he have?

While another wrote, "It's decades now these black police men raping underaged amerindian girls and even impregnating them. They've been getting away with it for too long.”

Facebook
X
Pinterest
Whatsapp

Latest

Ana Allen

Related Articles

Julien Alfred aims to bring second medal, reaches into 200m semi-finals. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

Julien Alfred aims to bring second Olympic medal, reaches into 200m semi-finals

5th of August 2024

St Kitts nominates in four categories of World Travel Awards 2024. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

St Kitts nominated in four categories of World Travel Awards 2024

20th of February 2024

PM Terrance Drew shares economic condition and plans for nation. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

PM Terrance Drew shares economic condition and plan of action for nation

9th of February 2024

Nevis to host 2024 Jumble Sale, credits to NHCS Facebook Page

Nevis, all set to host 2024 Jumble Sale 

25th of January 2024

The President of Trinidad and Tobago Cricket impresses with the Russell's performance. Picture Credits: Fb accounts

West Indies gearing up for ICC T20 World Cup

28th of December 2023

American Airlines expands route to Antigua, increases seating capacity by 25%

23rd of December 2024

Vybz Kartel fans express outrage over disorganized entry and unfulfilled VIP promises

5th of April 2025

Dominican Attorney Clement Joseph appointed as new Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in Antigua and Barbuda

17th of May 2025