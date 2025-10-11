Guyana Police Constable Charged with Rape of Minor; Citizens Question Integrity of the Force

The very person meant to keep citizens safe from harm is reportedly causing harm.

Guyana: The integrity of the police force has come under scrutiny after 19-year-old , Erwin Gentle a constable was charged on Monday with the rape of a minor and remanded to prison following his court appearance at the Friendship Magistrate’s Court.

According to sources, police constable Gentle of Supenaam, Essequibo Coast was arrested by ranks of Regional Division 4B, and formally charged on October 6, by an officer from the Division’s Gender-Based Violence Unit, on the account of raping a 14-year-old girl.

The 19-year-old was charged after making his court appearance before the Friendship Magistrate’s Court where his charges were read to him by Magistrate Tameika Clarke.

The 19-year old is now remanded in prison as he was not required to plead. His case is set to be before the court once again on October 27, 2025 for the presentation of protection statements.

The news of the rape incident has raised red flags and questions to most Guyana citizens as some took to Facebook to express their distraught as how the very person meant to keep citizens safe from harm is reportedly causing harm.

One user took to Facebook and wrote, “19 year old is a police constable, really what experience does he have?”

While another wrote, "It's decades now these black police men raping underaged amerindian girls and even impregnating them. They've been getting away with it for too long.”