American Airlines expands route to Antigua, increases seating capacity by 25%

American Airlines has expanded its route between the U.S.A and Antigua and Barbuda, by launching four daily flight services for the holiday season.

The services are being provided to Antigua and Barbuda from three different American States, including Miami, New York and Charlotte, which began on 18th December, 2024 and will run through 6th January, 2025.

This significant increase in the services of the American Airlines to Antigua and Barbuda is expected to play a significant role in the tourism sector of the country, marking an increase of 25% in the seat capacity in comparison to the last year.

4 flight services in a day

American Airlines will operate four daily flights to Antigua and Barbuda from three destinations in the U.S. and beyond, allowing the passengers to celebrate the holiday season with their loved ones.

As per the schedule, the flight will operate two daily flights from Miami, one daily services from New York and the remaining one from Charlotte. While expressing their excitement, the Regional Manager of Eastern Caribbean Operations, Cathy-Ann Joseph said that the American Airlines team in Antigua is completely ready to welcome their customers during the ongoing holiday season.

He added that they are looking forward to delivering an industry-leading performance with an operation at Antigua with their four daily flights to 3 major cities of the U.S.

Antigua and Barbuda: Growing demand among travellers

The expansion of flight services by American Airlines to Antigua and Barbuda shed light on the growing demand of the twin-island nation among international travellers.

Emphasising on the expanded services, the tourism authority added that they are committed to make continuous efforts with a vision to showcase the diverse offerings of the country and promote its natural beauty and vibrant culture.

American Airlines collaborate with Antigua and Barbuda

American Airlines has been serving Antigua and Barbuda from several years, providing direct connections between major cities of the U.S.A and the twin-island nation. The Airlines has been offering daily flights into Antigua from JFK and Charlotte in the winter and maintaining double daily services from Miami, boosting air connectivity through the carrier’s major hubs.

Passengers accommodated by American Airlines in 2024

American Airlines is expected to conclude 2024 by accommodating more than 12.7 million passengers. The airline has operated more than 118,000 flights to different nations, enhancing their connectivity and strengthening relations worldwide.

These numbers indicate the growth witnessed by other nations including Antigua and Barbuda in its tourism sector.